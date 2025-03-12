Titanbay Makes Landmark Board Appointment with Embark’s Phil Smith

Titanbay, the leading private markets infrastructure provider, has appointed Phil Smith to its board as a Non-Executive Director.

Smith is a recognised leader in financial services, with a strong track record in, scaling wealth management platforms, M&A and developing financial infrastructure. As the founder of Embark, he grew the business to £42bn in assets under administration before its acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group in 2022. He has also held senior roles at Barclays Wealth, Fortis Investments, and Prudential M&G.

Smith joins Titanbay at a defining moment as the company continues its rapid growth (3.2x in 2024) and strengthens its position as the leading private markets infrastructure for distributors and asset managers looking to scale their offerings. 2024 was a milestone year, with Titanbay surpassing $1bn in AUM/AUA and achieving significant expansion. The company was also recently recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, underscoring its strong momentum and the rising demand for its solutions.

Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, said:

“Phil’s deep roots in wealth management, combined with his experience in scaling investment platforms, make him a perfect addition to our board. His industry knowledge and track record in building successful businesses will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our relationships with wealth managers and empower them with best-in-class private market solutions.”

Ossama Soliman, Co-CEO of Titanbay, added:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Phil to Titanbay. His expertise in scaling technology-driven platforms aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise private markets infrastructure. As we continue to enhance our technology and build a seamless, scalable solution for our partners, Phil’s insights will play a key role in shaping our next phase of innovation and growth.”

Phil Smith commented:

“I’m really pleased to be joining Titanbay at such an exciting time. Private markets are playing an increasingly important role in wealth management, and Titanbay is at the forefront of making them more accessible. I’m looking forward to being part of the journey.”

Titanbay is a comprehensive technology platform that bridges the gap between distributors and asset managers in private markets. Designed to simplify every stage of the investment journey, it combines intelligent technology, seamless operations, and unmatched flexibility. With deep expertise in European private markets, Titanbay turns complexity into opportunity—enabling wealth managers and financial institutions to grow, scale, and deliver exceptional value with confidence.