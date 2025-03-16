UK Royal Television Society Reinstates Gaza Journalism Award Amid Backlash

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has reversed its decision to cancel a special journalism award recognizing reporters in Gaza, following an outcry from media professionals and press freedom advocates. The RTS confirmed on March 15 that the award will now be reinstated after it had been paused due to “recent controversy around some Gaza coverage.”

The reversal follows intense criticism from high-profile journalists, including Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Sky News’ Alex Crawford, and BBC reporters Fergal Keane and Orla Guerin. More than 300 media figures signed an open letter expressing their “shock and disgust” at the RTS’s failure to honor Gaza journalists, accusing the organization of political bias and censorship.

Award Controversy and BBC Documentary Fallout

The RTS, a British educational charity established in 1927, initially planned to honor Gaza-based journalists at its annual Television Journalism Awards on March 5, 2025. However, the organization reversed its decision on the day of the awards, citing concerns that the ongoing controversy surrounding the BBC documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone would overshadow the recognition.

The BBC pulled the documentary from iPlayer after it was revealed that its teenage narrator, Abdullah al-Yazouri, was the son of Ayman Alyazouri, Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture. The broadcaster later admitted it had “identified serious flaws” in the documentary’s production, while Channel 4 News acknowledged that the same teenager had briefly featured in its daily coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The BBC and Channel 4 News denied that al-Yazouri had appeared in any award-winning coverage. However, the BBC apologized for failing to scrutinize its editorial process adequately, and Channel 4 News conducted a review, concluding that the boy would not be featured in future reports.

The BBC also faced fresh scrutiny after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy accused the broadcaster of not acting quickly enough in its review of the documentary. Allegations of mistranslations and claims that additional children in the film were linked to Hamas have further fueled the controversy.

Media Figures Demand Accountability from RTS

The RTS’s initial decision to scrap the award was met with widespread condemnation. Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby called the move “craven,” arguing that it unfairly punished Gaza-based journalists for editorial issues in the UK.

The open letter signed by over 300 media figures—including Channel 4’s chief correspondent Alex Thompson, Oscar-winning directors Kevin MacDonald and Asif Kapadia, and RTS and Emmy-winning director Ramita Navai—highlighted concerns over RTS’s “lack of transparency.” It called for an urgent meeting with King Charles III, who serves as the Royal Patron of the RTS, to discuss the matter.

“Journalists in Gaza have indeed achieved exceptional coverage that, despite unimaginable challenges, has brought the realities of the war to a global audience,” the letter stated. “Their work has made a profound impact, showcasing resourcefulness, creativity and enterprise under extreme conditions, which the RTS itself values in its awards criteria.”

Despite the RTS’s decision to reinstate the award, advocacy groups have continued to demand further action. The UK Screen Industry welcomed the reversal but insisted that the award must be presented at the RTS Programme Awards on March 25, rather than delayed further.

“Any further delay and prevarication would only serve to undermine the RTS’s credibility further,” the group stated.

A Perilous Climate for Journalists in Gaza

The controversy surrounding the RTS’s decision highlights the extreme dangers facing journalists covering the war in Gaza. Since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Gaza, severely restricting independent reporting. Press freedom groups argue that these restrictions suppress coverage of human rights abuses and prevent full accountability.

Meanwhile, Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of more than 200 journalists and media workers in Gaza, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern history. Organizations such as Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists have called for independent investigations into whether these killings constitute war crimes.

RTS Reversal: A Step Toward Press Freedom?

On March 15, the RTS announced that it had reviewed its decision and would reinstate the Gaza journalism award. A spokeswoman for the organization stated:

“A decision was taken not to present the special award at the Royal Television Society Journalism Awards. At that time, it was felt strongly that there was potential at the ceremony on the night for the recent controversy around some Gaza coverage to overshadow the award. Following the decision to pause the presentation of the award, the RTS met this week as part of the society’s previously announced review process. The society remains committed to recognizing the work of journalists in Gaza and will be making the special award. It is discussing how this will take place.”

While the announcement marks a U-turn for the RTS, press freedom advocates say this is just the first step. The UK Screen Industry has called for an independent review into the RTS’s decision-making process to ensure greater transparency in future awards.

Despite the controversy, many see the reinstatement of the award as an important recognition of the work of journalists in Gaza. With the RTS Programme Awards approaching on March 25, all eyes are on whether the organization will take further steps to rebuild trust within the journalism community.