Lucara Diamond features in UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

Lucara Diamond, a leader in the diamond mining sector, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, articles, and news highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, including a multimedia hub dedicated to Lucara Diamond, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Lucara Diamond’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

William Lamb, President & CEO of Lucara Diamond, says:

“We are delighted to be an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, recognising the vital role engineers play in shaping the mining industry and in creating a more sustainable future. Through innovation and collaboration, we are actively contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and we are thrilled to be part of this campaign and to highlight Lucara’s community development work, with special emphasis on our Mokubilo Farm project in Botswana.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, adds:

“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Lucara Diamond involved, as an authority in the diamond mining sector.”

To view Lucara Diamond’s WED content, visit:

worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/lucara-diamond

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net