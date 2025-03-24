Swarovski features in UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

The launch marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.



As an official partner, Swarovski’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



Swarovski was founded 130 years ago in Austria, where its founder Daniel Swarovski redefined craftsmanship and luxury, creating crystals of unmatched brilliance and quality through revolutionary precision-cutting technology. Guided by Daniel’s philosophy to continuously improve what is already good, the company has been an early pioneer of sustainability, following a spirit of creativity, engineering, innovation and savoir-faire.



As a longstanding member of the United Nations Global Compact, Swarovski has ascertained that it most directly contributes to seven of the 17 SDGs. In this partnership with UNESCO, we highlight the progress the company is making on mitigating climate change. Swarovski has so far reduced its total greenhouse gas emissions by 46% versus its 2019 baseline, with reductions across scopes 1, 2 and 3.



An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Stephan Mechnig, Chief Legal, Compliance and Sustainability Officer, says: “We are honoured to be part of UNESCO’s campaign. Our commitment to responsible progress and caring innovation has been at the heart of Swarovski for 130 years. Our legacy endures through our latest sustainability strategy, advancing greenhouse gas reduction and circularity, driven by exceptional creativity and our high degree of vertical integration.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



To view Swarovski’s WED content, go to www.worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/swarovski.



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net



Masters of Light Since 1895



Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.



Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world’s finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive.



Swarovski Crystal Business is represented in over 140 countries worldwide with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners and employs 18,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski’s heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Swarovski, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net