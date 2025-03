Albany International Corp. features in UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

Albany International Corp., as a leading voice in industrial textiles and advanced composites materials science, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Albany International Corp., is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Albany International Corp.’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are honoured to be selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2025,” said Gunnar Kleveland, President and CEO of Albany International. “At Albany International innovation and sustainability are core values, so this campaign is perfectly aligned with our mission, and we are proud to be able to showcase how our engineers around the world support our customers in the transition to a more sustainable economy.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Albany International involved, as an authority in materials science and advanced composite technologies.”

To view Albany International’s WED content, go to Albany International | World Engineering Day

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net