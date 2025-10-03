type here...
AmericasBusiness
2 min.Read

North Atlantic Announces Acquisition of Mountain High Appliance, Continuing Legacy of Family Ownership

R Powell
By R Powell

North Atlantic Corp (“North Atlantic”) announced today that it has acquired Mountain High Appliance, Colorado’s most complete appliance resource. A leading appliance retailer with five locations in Colorado, Mountain High offers a full range of major appliance brands and professional delivery and installation services and employs approximately 120 people.  

Mountain High Appliance is a professional, high-growth appliance retailer that began operating in Colorado in 1993. Brad Barnett, the company’s President and former owner, has led the company with an entrepreneurial focus, always being on the lookout for ways to grow by improving the experience for his customers, employees, and partners. By 2025, Mountain High was a five-location, premium retailer serving builders and communities across the front range and mountain resorts. After 32 years of dedicated work, Brad recognized it was time to consider succession planning options – he felt a deep responsibility to all of Mountain High’s stakeholders to ensure the continuity of its culture and relationships.  

With the newly formed partnership between Mountain High and North Atlantic, Brad Barnett, alongside the Humphrey family owners and North Atlantic’s leadership team, are passionately working to preserve the legacy of Mountain High and steward the company into its next chapter of growth. Mountain High Appliance fits neatly into North Atlantic’s family of companies, which includes CenWood Appliance in Tennessee, and Architectural Concepts, a manufacturer of premium door products also based in Denver, among others. 

“As with our existing business, our priority in this endeavor is our relationships with employees, customers, and business partners.” Said John Humphrey, North Atlantic’s COO. “We are approaching this opportunity with an open mind, and the instinct that Mountain High strengthens North Atlantic overall by sharing best practices as an Appliance Retailer, and presents cross-selling opportunities to a premier, Colorado-based customer base.” 

Moving forward, Mountain High Appliance will continue to operate under the leadership of Brad Barnett, and with the same trade name and locations. Barnett will join North Atlantic’s Leadership Team, where he will collaborate with other leaders across the company to steward the organization into the future. As a stronger and larger organization, Mountain High employees, and all North Atlantic employees, should find greater benefits and development opportunities that improve their quality of life. 

“After having built Mountain High Appliance from the ground up over the last 32 years, it was a very hard decision to sell.” Said Barnett. “North Atlantic is a family-owned, relationship-driven business, and I am confident they will look out for the well-being of all Mountain High stakeholders.”  

North Atlantic’s vision is to be the most trusted, forward-thinking family-owned business in the building industry—where entrepreneurial leaders, best-in-class products, and deep relationships fuel long-term success across every market we serve.

northatlanticcorp.com

North Atlantic is a leading family-owned company in the building industry, with a nationwide customer presence and manufacturing/distribution facilities in the Northeast, South Central, and Mountain West.  Through its various go-to-market brands such as Architectural Concepts, Central Woodwork, Cenwood Appliance, Cleary Wholesale, Horner Millwork, Horner Commercial Sales, Mountain High Appliance, and Remodelers Outlet. North Atlantic serves premier customers across the residential, commercial, and hospitality construction sectors.

Hot this week

Americas

US Taxpayer Backlash Grows: Why Washington’s Israel Policy—and AIPAC’s Clout—Are Suddenly on the Defensive

0
With public support eroding, Senate votes tightening, global opinion...
Business

SAP consultancy Resulting IT expands Warrington HQ as part of growth plans

0
Independent SAP consultancy Resulting IT has opened the doors...
Americas

Israel’s Illegal Naval Blockade of Gaza Broken: ‘The Bravest People on Earth’ and the Voyage of the Mikeno

0
On 2 October 2025, the Mikeno, a civilian vessel...
Business

Bottles: A beloved Italian restaurant now powered by BeBeMe wines

0
Bottles, the celebrated Italian restaurant and wine bar in...
Business

Sepul Bio, an innovative business unit of Théa, Doses First Participant in Phase 3 HYPERION clinical trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-associated Leber Congenital Amaurosis...

0
Sepul Bio, an innovative business unit of Théa, dedicated...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

NewsEuropeBusinessTechnologyAmericasMid-EastLifestyle
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
US Taxpayer Backlash Grows: Why Washington’s Israel Policy—and AIPAC’s Clout—Are Suddenly on the Defensive

© 2025 - greatreporter.com - All rights reserved.