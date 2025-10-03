North Atlantic Announces Acquisition of Mountain High Appliance, Continuing Legacy of Family Ownership

North Atlantic Corp (“North Atlantic”) announced today that it has acquired Mountain High Appliance, Colorado’s most complete appliance resource. A leading appliance retailer with five locations in Colorado, Mountain High offers a full range of major appliance brands and professional delivery and installation services and employs approximately 120 people.

Mountain High Appliance is a professional, high-growth appliance retailer that began operating in Colorado in 1993. Brad Barnett, the company’s President and former owner, has led the company with an entrepreneurial focus, always being on the lookout for ways to grow by improving the experience for his customers, employees, and partners. By 2025, Mountain High was a five-location, premium retailer serving builders and communities across the front range and mountain resorts. After 32 years of dedicated work, Brad recognized it was time to consider succession planning options – he felt a deep responsibility to all of Mountain High’s stakeholders to ensure the continuity of its culture and relationships.

With the newly formed partnership between Mountain High and North Atlantic, Brad Barnett, alongside the Humphrey family owners and North Atlantic’s leadership team, are passionately working to preserve the legacy of Mountain High and steward the company into its next chapter of growth. Mountain High Appliance fits neatly into North Atlantic’s family of companies, which includes CenWood Appliance in Tennessee, and Architectural Concepts, a manufacturer of premium door products also based in Denver, among others.

“As with our existing business, our priority in this endeavor is our relationships with employees, customers, and business partners.” Said John Humphrey, North Atlantic’s COO. “We are approaching this opportunity with an open mind, and the instinct that Mountain High strengthens North Atlantic overall by sharing best practices as an Appliance Retailer, and presents cross-selling opportunities to a premier, Colorado-based customer base.”

Moving forward, Mountain High Appliance will continue to operate under the leadership of Brad Barnett, and with the same trade name and locations. Barnett will join North Atlantic’s Leadership Team, where he will collaborate with other leaders across the company to steward the organization into the future. As a stronger and larger organization, Mountain High employees, and all North Atlantic employees, should find greater benefits and development opportunities that improve their quality of life.

“After having built Mountain High Appliance from the ground up over the last 32 years, it was a very hard decision to sell.” Said Barnett. “North Atlantic is a family-owned, relationship-driven business, and I am confident they will look out for the well-being of all Mountain High stakeholders.”

North Atlantic’s vision is to be the most trusted, forward-thinking family-owned business in the building industry—where entrepreneurial leaders, best-in-class products, and deep relationships fuel long-term success across every market we serve.

northatlanticcorp.com

North Atlantic is a leading family-owned company in the building industry, with a nationwide customer presence and manufacturing/distribution facilities in the Northeast, South Central, and Mountain West. Through its various go-to-market brands such as Architectural Concepts, Central Woodwork, Cenwood Appliance, Cleary Wholesale, Horner Millwork, Horner Commercial Sales, Mountain High Appliance, and Remodelers Outlet. North Atlantic serves premier customers across the residential, commercial, and hospitality construction sectors.