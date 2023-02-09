Fobi Signs $120,000 PulseIR Deal With Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PulseIR, has signed a new deal with software provider Turnium Technology Group Inc. Turnium develops software-only technology that powers software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and profits for service providers across the globe. PulseIR is a platform as a service (PaaS) and Fobi will generate $120,000 in revenue for the one-year contract. This revenue will be recognized in accordance with IFRS policies over the 12 months of the contract.

Turnium signing represents third PulseIR deal in last ten days since commercial launch, showing significant momentum for Fobi’s data-driven IR platform

The company’s latest deal with Turnium scales Fobi’s IR solutions to a new industry and adds another customer to PulseIR’s growing client base. Since its commercial launch in January 2023, Fobi has also signed PulseIR deals with PanGenomic Health Inc. and Empower Clinics. This new contract will additionally help generate increased demand from public issuers who want to deliver personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solutions to their shareholders.

Derek Spratt, CEO of Turnium, states: “As we prepared to go public, it became clear to us that we wanted to have better visibility into our IR activities and a better understanding of who our investors are, and how to best reach and engage with them. In particular, we wanted a better understanding of the ROI of our marketing activities and how that connects to the lifetime value of our investors. PulseIR gives us that, which is why it was so easy for us to choose them as our partner in strengthening our IR activities.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “The world is transforming, communication strategies are becoming data focused and real-time mobile engagement strategies are rapidly shifting from a nice to have to a 100% must have. This deal today with Turnium represents our third contract since our official PulseIR commercial launch just a short 10 days ago. This deal clearly validates not just the need for our data-driven mobile engagement platform but in a matter of days we have gained a great deal of momentum and traction.”

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada’s hospitality & tourism industry.