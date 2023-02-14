Qples by Fobi Signs Reseller Agreement with SMS PROMO

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that Qples by Fobi has signed a reseller deal with SMS PROMO. SMS PROMO has been involved in the promotions industry for more than 30 years and has many global Tier 1 CPG brand customers. These customers use SMS PROMO services for traditional promotional and coupon campaigns, however, they will now be able to utilize the Qples coupon platform for both print at home coupons and new AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons..

SMS PROMO works with some of the largest Tier 1 CPG Brands in the world to deliver traditional print-based promotions & coupons

This agreement is the first reseller agreement for Qples by Fobi as they grow their strategic channel network, expand their reach and distribution, and gain access to new customers and brands by accessing the client base of key partners in the coupon industry. SMS PROMO is a key partner as they have a long history in the legacy print coupon industry and have many Tier 1 CPG brands in their customer base that they will now be introducing the Qples by Fobi platform to. Their choice of Qples as a partner to help drive a new phase in their business with print at home and the new AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons validates Qples as one of the industry’s leading coupon platforms.

Val Stark, Director of SMS PROMO, states: “The coupon industry is transforming before us, and we believe that Qples is incredibly well-positioned and a true industry leading coupon provider. The Qples platform is incredibly easy to use and with this reseller partnership it now enables us to not only offer the traditional clip and print manufacturers coupons but strategically positions us to support and offer the all new 8112 digital format.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “We have been busy with the planning and launch of our strategic channel reseller network, as this grows the distribution of content and enables us to grow our revenues. Our first successful reseller agreement with SMS PROMO not only gives us a great early win, but gives us tremendous confidence as SMS PROMO is one of the leading print-based promotion and coupon companies with solid industry knowledge, credibility, and scale.”

Thanks to their low cost and ease of personalization, a recent research report from Transparency Market Research says that the digital coupon market is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $29.7 billion in 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 18.6%.

SMS PROMO has been involved in the printed promotions industry for over 30 years and has many global Tier 1 CPG Brands that they work with to deliver printed promotional items such as apparel, banners, product promotions and coupons. For more information visit https://smspromotional.com

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada’s hospitality & tourism industry.