FIDIC announces Member Association Excellence Awards shortlist for 2022

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious Member Association Excellence Awards for 2022.

Winners of the awards, which showcase, reward and highlight the achievements and successes of FIDIC’s international member associations and the work they do representing the global consulting industry, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the evening of Monday 12 September 2022 during FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva.

After considering all the awards submissions, the judging panel have agreed the following shortlist of candidates for the FIDIC Member Association Excellence Awards 2022.

Association of Consulting and Engineering New Zealand

Rådgivende Ingeniørers Forening (Association of Consulting Engineers) – Norway

Association of Consulting Engineers of Zambia

Danish Association of Consulting Engineers

The four FIDIC member associations mentioned above have been shortlisted for awards across the following categories – Best Advancement of a Cause, Advocacy Campaign or Event, Best Publication or Website and Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative.

Commenting on the shortlist, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, said: “As the engineering, construction and infrastructure sector finally emerges from the long shadow of the Covid pandemic. FIDIC’s global member associations have been playing an essential role in supporting their member firms and I am delighted that we are recognising their brilliant work with these awards.

“I’m very much looking forward to finding out the winners of the awards when the final announcements are made at the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva in September.”

The shortlisted member associations now have a two-month wait before they discover the winners of the 2022 FIDIC Member Association Excellence Awards.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.