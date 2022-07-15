Global infrastructure in the spotlight as FIDIC announces Project Awards shortlist for 2022

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious Project Awards for 2022.

Winners of the awards, which showcase, reward and highlight the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact their projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the evening of Monday 12 September 2022 during FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva.

After considering all the awards submissions, the awards judging panel (listed below) agreed a shortlist comprising 28 projects for the FIDIC Project Awards 2022. The projects are an international selection drawn from China, USA, Australia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Brazil, France, India, Mongolia, Somalia and Vietnam.

This year’s FIDIC Project Awards also demonstrates the shift and importance of the infrastructure sector in the delivery of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and net zero, with the shortlisted projects covering not one, but all of the 17 SDGs goals across a significant range of project values from small to the very large.

The full list of shortlisted projects is as follows: –

Monash University Woodside Building for Technology and Design (Australia)

Client: Monash University. Engineer: Aurecon.

Viaduct V3 of the Duplication of the Tamoios Highway​ (Brazil)

Client: Construtora Queiroz Galvão. Engineer: Engecorps Engenharia.

Chongqing Rail Transit Loop Line (China)

Client: Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co. Engineer: Chongqing Rail Transit Design and Research Institute Co, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Rail Transit Design and Research Institute.

Kunming (China) – Vientiane (Laos) Railway (China)

Client: Yunnan Southern Railway Co and Lao China Railway Co. Engineer: China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co.​

Newly Built Fuzhou Pingtan High-Speed Railway (China)

Client: Fujian Railway Co. Engineer: China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co.

Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou High-speed Railway (China)

Client: Shanghai Sunvision Capital. Engineer: Zhejiang Development & Planning Institute​.

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport construction project (China)

Client: China Airport Planning and Design Institute Co. Engineer: China Airport Planning and Design Institute Co.

Nanjing Jiangxinzhou Yangtze River Bridge (China)

Client: Nanjing Public Engineering Construction Centre. Engineer: CCCC Highway Consultants Co.

Wudongde Hydropower Station (China)

Client: Three Gorges Jinsha River Yunchuan Hydropower Development Co. Engineer: Changjiang Survey, Planning, Design and Research Co.

The LHD Modular Ocean Tidal Current Energy Power Generation Station (China)

Client: Zhejiang Zhoushan LHD Energy Development Co. Engineer: Zhejiang institute of Communications Co.

Yunnan Niulan River – Dianchi Lake Water Replenishment Project​ (China)

Client: Yunnan Shuitou Niulan River – Dianchi Lake Water Replenishment Engineering Co. Engineer: POWERCHINA Kunming Engineering Corporation Limited.

New Construction of Xiong’an Railway Station and Related Projects of the Intercity Railway from Beijing to Xiong’an (USA)

Client: Xiong’an High-speed Railway Co. Engineer: China Railway Design Corporation.

Reconstruction and Expansion of the Xi’an Railway Station and transformation of shanty towns (China)

Client: Xi ‘an Railway Station Reconstruction and Expansion Engineering Headquarters of China Railway Xi ‘an Group Co. Engineer: China Railway First Survey & Design Institute​ Group Co.

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for Phase II Project of Gushu Water Purification Plant (China)

Client: Shenzhen Gushu Water Purification Co. Engineer: Central & Southern China Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co.

Cable 1, Ile de France (France)

Client: Ile-de-France Mobilités. Engineer: Egis Rail, Egis Group​.

Atal Tunnel (India)

Client: Border Roads Organisation. Engineer: Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats.

Guadalajara Light Rail Train, Line 3 (Mexico)

Client: SCT (Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte) and SITEUR (Sistema de Tren Eléctrico Urbano). Engineer: SENER, Ingeniería y Sistemas.

New Ulaanbaatar International Airport Construction Project​ (Mongolia)

Client: Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia. Engineer: Oriental Consultants Global.

Wiwilí Bridge over River Coco (Nicaragua)

Client: Government of Nicaragua. Engineer: TYPSA.

Sustainable land management in Somaliland​ (Somalia)

Client: Ministry of Agricultural Development​. Engineer: CES Consulting Engineers Salzgitter.

Moynihan Train Hall (USA)

Client: New York State Empire State Development​. Engineer: Severud Associates Consulting Engineers.

Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilisation (USA)

Client: Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana / Bevin Barringer. Engineer: HDR.

Lick Run Valley Conveyance System and Greenway (USA)

Client: Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati. Engineer: Strand Associates.

The Pavilion at Penn Medicine​ (USA)

Client: University of Pennsylvania Health System. Engineer: HDR.

Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley (USA)

Client: San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Hasan Ikhrata. Engineer: WSP USA and HDR and Jacobs Engineering CM and Mid-Coast Transit Constructors.

Rodney Cook Sr Park at Vine City (USA)

Client: City of Atlanta and The Trust for Public Land. Engineer: Freese and Nichols and HDR.

Pettit Lake Creek Weir (USA)

Client: Shoshone Bannock Tribes​. Engineer: HDR and Fodrea Land Group and Terracon.

Cua Hoi Bridge Project (Vietnam)

Client: Project Management Unit No. 6 – Ministry of Transport and Communication. Engineer: BRITEC – a subsidiary of Transport Engineering Design.

Commenting on the shortlist, the chair of the judging panel and past FIDIC president William Howard, said: “The range and calibre of the entries we received from across the world made the judges’ job a really difficult one this year. The strength of this year’s shortlist is a testament to the enduring excellence of the work of consulting engineers and the value that the whole industry brings to society by delivering excellent construction and infrastructure projects that transform people’s lives.”

FIDIC CEO, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, added: “I’d like to thank our past FIDIC presidents for all their hard work as part of this year’s judging panel for the awards. I am delighted that FIDIC is recognising brilliant engineering work with these awards and I can’t wait to see the winners unveiled when the final announcements are made at the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva in September.”

The demand for tickets for the FIDIC Awards Gala Dinner event, at which the 2022 Project Awards will be unveiled, is expected to be high. For further information on the event and to book a place see https://events.fidic.org/gic2022/2086195

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Judging panel for 2022 FIDIC Project Awards

The following FIDIC past presidents were members of the judging panel for this year’s awards.

William Howard, Chair, (USA).

Alain Bentéjac (France).

Jae-Wan Lee (Republic of Korea).

Richard Kell (Australia).

Jorge Diaz Padilla (Mexico).

John Boyd (Canada).

Geoff French (United Kingdom).

Gregs Thomopulos (USA).

Eigil Steen Pedersen (Denmark).