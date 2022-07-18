Michael Broadley appointed as first general manager of the FIDIC Academy

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has appointed Michael Broadley as the first general manager of the FIDIC Academy, the new brand under which FIDIC organises all its training activities to enable better promotion of its courses and training to the wider engineering, construction and infrastructure sector.

FIDIC set up the Geneva-based FIDIC Academy in 2021 to provide training and capacity building to drive excellence in quality and best practice for the consulting engineering industry, as well as stimulating talent and developing future leaders to provide engineers with the skills required to compete in a global marketplace.

Broadley, who has significant senior management experience in the international education and training sectors, including four years as head of education and project manager at the International Academy of Sports Science and Technology in Lausanne, has been appointed to help drive forward the FIDIC Academy’s mission to be the world’s leading centre for contract, best business practice learning and development within the consulting engineering industry.

Commenting on Michael Broadley’s appointment, FIDIC CEO, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, said: “Delivery of appropriate and cost-effective capacity building is a key part of FIDIC’s objectives and enshrined in our current corporate plans. Having spent the last 12 months reshaping our strategy, with the full support of the FIDIC board, I am delighted to welcome Michael as the first general manager of the FIDIC Academy. He has impressive credentials and experience in the education and training sector and I am looking forward to his leadership input in taking the FIDIC Academy to the next level and to helping it achieve its mission of being the world’s leading centre and ‘go-to’ provider for professional learning and development within the consulting engineering and infrastructure industry. It is great to have Michael as such a key part of the FIDIC team.”

Speaking on his arrival as general manager of the FIDIC Academy, Broadley said: “I’m very excited to take on this new role at what is an exciting time for FIDIC and its training activities. The calibre of educational resources and training offered by the FIDIC Academy is impressive and the need for more engineering and construction-related qualified professionals to undergo further training in the use of FIDIC’s ‘body of knowledge’ will help to ensure that our best business practices and internationally adopted standard contracts are competently used industry-wide and to continue to foster the capacity of learning and development within the global consulting engineering and wider infrastructure industry. I am really looking forward to applying my experience in the education and training arena to help drive all that forward and to ensure that the FIDIC Academy realises its mission and achieves its ambitious aims.”

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.