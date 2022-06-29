FIDIC announces Future Leaders Awards shortlist for 2022

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious Future Leaders Awards for 2022.

Winners of the awards, which showcase and promote the outstanding achievements of future leaders in the consulting engineering industry worldwide and encourage effective participation of future leaders in FIDIC, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Monday 12 September 2022 during FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva.

The FIDIC Future Leaders Advisory Council, which plays a key role in the awards, is comprised of young professionals from FIDIC’s global member associations and was originally formed to provide emerging professionals in the consulting engineering industry opportunities to participate in FIDIC with peers and to develop the next generation of leaders of FIDIC and the industry.

After considering all the awards submissions this week, the judging panel have agreed the following shortlist of candidates for the Future Leaders Awards 2022.

Wei Li , Chief Engineer, Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.

, Chief Engineer, Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited. Tony Igboamalu , Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Director, Osmotic Engineering Group in South Africa.

, Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Director, Osmotic Engineering Group in South Africa. Zhiquan Ding, Structural Director, CCCC-FHDI Engineering Co.

Commenting on the shortlist, Adam Bialachowski, CEO of Vintage Consulting in Poland and the chair of the FIDIC Future Leaders Advisory Council, said: “Our FIDIC Future Leaders Awards are crucial in acknowledging and promoting some of the remarkable achievements of future leaders in the consulting engineering industry worldwide and also in encouraging more participation of future leaders in FIDIC. I’m looking forward to finding out who is this year’s winner when the announcement is made at the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva in September.”

The three shortlisted candidates now have a two and a half month wait before they discover which one of them will be the winner of the 2022 FIDIC Future leaders Award.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.