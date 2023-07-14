FIDIC announces Member Association Excellence Awards shortlist for 2023

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious Member Association Excellence Awards for 2023.

Winners of the awards, which showcase and highlight the achievements and successes of FIDIC’s international member associations and the work they do representing the global consulting industry, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 2 September 2023 at FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Singapore.

After considering all the awards submissions, the judging panel have agreed the following shortlist of candidates for the FIDIC Member Association Excellence Awards 2023.

Consulting Engineers Association of India

Association for Consultancy and Engineering (UK)

Consult Australia

Council of Engineering Consultants of the Philippines

Association of Consulting Engineers of Zambia

Consulting Engineers South Africa

Rådgivende Ingeniørers Forening (Norway)

Cámara Colombiana de la Infraestructura (Colombia)

Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y de Arquitectos de Costa Rica

The nine FIDIC member associations mentioned above have been shortlisted for awards across the following categories – Advocacy/Lobbying Campaign, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, Events and Conferences, Industry Collaboration and Significant or Outstanding Achievement.

Commenting on the shortlist, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, said: “Once again this year we have seen FIDIC’s global member associations going the extra mile and playing a key role in supporting their member firms and the wider industry and I am delighted that we are able to recognise their excellent work with these awards. I am really looking forward to finding out who the winners will be when they are announced at FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference 110th Anniversary Gala Dinner in Singapore in September.”

The shortlisted member associations now have a two-month wait before they discover the winners of the 2023 FIDIC Member Association Excellence Awards.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.