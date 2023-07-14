ProMIS Announces Completion of Continuance

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (NASDAQ: PMN) (“ProMIS” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its continuance (the “ Continuance ”) from the Canada Business Corporations Act into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) as of July 13, 2023. The Continuance was approved by the Corporation’s shareholders with a 97.7% majority via a special resolution at the Corporation’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2023. The shift will facilitate internal management functions, and is not envisioned to impact operations. The Company continues to operate with its headquarters in Toronto as well as its research laboratories, under the direction of Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Neil Cashman, in British Columbia and its US office in Cambridge, MA.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Continuance.

