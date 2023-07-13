ExpressVPN launches Aircove in the UK: the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection

Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today announces the launch of ExpressVPN Aircove in the UK, including brand new features to enhance security and speed for users.

New advanced protection features include Threat Manager (trackers and malware blocker), an ad blocker, and parental controls

Aircove is the first and only Wi-Fi 6 router that comes with built-in VPN by default and a user interface tailored for those seeking to protect their whole family. Aircove was built and designed by the same security experts who delivered ExpressVPN’s award-winning VPN software. With Aircove, users can enjoy holistic home security easily, with VPN protection straight out of the box.

Aircove lets users protect and encrypt every device in their home within minutes. This includes smart TVs, voice assistants and other smart home devices that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software. Aircove was first launched in the US in 2022, and has just become available to UK customers.

This is particularly important considering81% of Brits now use smart devices for entertainment purposes, such as Smart TVs and streaming devices, and close to a third use smart devices for building safety, via smart cameras, house alarms or smoke detectors. Worryingly, a recent study found that98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted, potentially allowing attackers to extract personal and confidential data via baby monitors or other smart home devices.

Harold Li, Vice President, ExpressVPN, commented: “The use of smart devices is growing significantly, and according to a recent study, the average UK home now contains nine connected devices, with the forecast being that there could be up to 50 billion IoT devices being used worldwide by 2030. Once you add traditional devices, like laptops, tablets and phones, into the fold, the amount of devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network adds up, and it becomes more difficult to keep track of them and know that every device is protected. That’s why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member.”

Now with advanced protection

Since its initial launch in the US, Aircove has had multiple product updates delivered via the auto-update feature. The UK launch will see the addition of advanced protection features, which will be gradually rolled out to all Aircove users over the next few days.

Advanced protection includes Threat Manager (trackers and malware blocker), an ad blocker, and parental controls (block adult sites and the internet at certain times). Threat Manager prevents all devices from communicating with a set of third parties known to track activity or engage in malicious behaviour. Ad blocker will prevent content identified as advertising from displaying during browsing.

Aircove already makes it easy to help your kids stay safe on any device connected to your home Wi-Fi network, the new parental control settings allow parents to further customize their kids’ internet experience. Users can create a device group for their kids to schedule set time limits, block adult sites and content. For example, you could block your kids from getting online with their iPad in the evenings, while still letting them use the family computer for school work. You can also block adult sites and ads on all devices that your kids have access to, and protect them from malicious third parties with Threat Manager.

The new advanced protection features give Aircove users even more control over their online privacy and how their data is being used.

Other key features and functions

Aircove includes a ‘Device Groups’ feature, that allows users to easily drag and drop their devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location. This fan favourite feature allows users to easily set certain devices to specific locations. Want your smart TVs set to a US location? Group them together and connect to New York. Need to do mobile banking for an account in France? Put your phone in the Paris group. Want your home printer to work with a local network? Move it to the no VPN group.

Aircove allows multiple users or devices to use the VPN for different purposes without compromising the activity of one another.

Aircove was designed with user privacy and security as a top priority. For example, users can share their home Wi-Fi network with visitors simply by offering a QR code for scanning—no password sharing required. Aircove also has an auto-update feature so that users always have the latest features and security enhancements to keep their network safe and secure.

“We are reinventing digital home protection with Aircove’s plug-and-play simplicity. It delivers our award-winning software in an easy-to-use router device, and we’re excited to provide users with another way to leverage the best of ExpressVPN for their entire home,” Harold Li said.

Third-party audit for greater security and trust

ExpressVPN also invited cybersecurity firm Cure53 to conduct a penetration test and source code audit of Aircove prior to the launch. The test was conducted in June and July 2022.

“Cure53 is pleased to report that the ExpressVPN team has established a first-rate security level for the components in focus following the completion of this audit,” said Cure53. “Overall, the code organisation and quality garnered a positive impression, indicating that security was a high priority during development and a substantial aspect of the software’s life cycle.”

Visit Cure53’s website to read the full audit report on Aircove.

Aircove uses Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, which permits speeds up to 1,200 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5GHz). It covers homes up to 150 square meters and is available for sale in the UK on Amazon from today, at a special launch price of US$169 (~£131).

Tech Specifications

1 x WAN Ethernet port, 4 x LAN Ethernet ports, 1 x LED, 1 x reset button, 1 x 12V/1.5A DC Input

Quad-core 64-bit Processor @1.2GHz

DDR3L 512MB / NAND-FLASH 128MB

IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi 6: Wi-Fi speeds up to 600 Mbps* (2.4GHz), up to 1,200 Mbps* (5GHz)

Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,600 sq. ft.*

12V/1.5A DC Input

5 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x LED to indicate power and internet connectivity

Power adapters for the EU, UK, and U.S.

Dimension/Weight: 210 x 120 x 36.8mm, 445g

Dozens of simultaneous connections tested

WPA2/3 Wi-Fi security

Automatic security updates

Multilingual user interface: Supports 17 languages

Available only on Amazon.com for $189.90

1-year warranty, 30-day return to Amazon

30-day free trial for new ExpressVPN users (for purchases after July 2023), ExpressVPN subscription sold separately

Aircove is available for purchase in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States of America

Aircove is available now on Amazon at the special launch price of US$169 (~£131) for a limited time, while stock lasts (UP:US$189* (~£146)). To learn more:

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company’s award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN’s Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN’s products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com