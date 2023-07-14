FIDIC announces Future Leaders Awards shortlist for 2023

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious Future Leaders Awards for 2023.

Winners of the awards, which showcase and promote the outstanding achievements of future leaders across the consulting engineering industry worldwide and encourage effective participation of future leaders in FIDIC, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Tuesday 12 September 2023 during FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Singapore.

The FIDIC Future Leaders Advisory Council, which plays a key role in the awards, is comprised of young professionals from FIDIC’s global member associations and was originally formed to provide emerging professionals in the consulting engineering industry opportunities to participate in FIDIC with peers and to develop the next generation of leaders of FIDIC and the industry.

After considering all the awards submissions this week, an independent judging panel has agreed the following shortlist of candidates for the Future Leaders Awards 2023.

Wojciech Szewczak , Associate, Ramboll. (UK)

, Associate, Ramboll. (UK) Siobhan Robinson , Water Supply and Treatment Sector Leader, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates (Canada)

, Water Supply and Treatment Sector Leader, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates (Canada) Megan Wheeldon , Hydrogen and Derivatives Advisory Lead, Aurecon Australasia. (Australia)

, Hydrogen and Derivatives Advisory Lead, Aurecon Australasia. (Australia) Jyothsna Amrith, Project Manager, Atkins. (Denmark)

Commenting on the shortlist, Rodrigo Juarez, a consultant with FOA Consultores in Mexico and the chair of the FIDIC Future Leaders Advisory Council, said: “These FIDIC Future Leaders Awards are absolutely crucial in acknowledging and promoting some of the amazing achievements of future leaders in the consulting engineering industry globally and also in encouraging more participation of future leaders in the FIDIC organisation.

“This year’s crop of entries was the highest number we have ever seen in the awards and I cannot wait to see who is this year’s winner when the announcement is made at FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference 110th Anniversary Gala Dinner in Singapore on 12 September.”

The four shortlisted candidates now have a two-month wait before they discover which one of them will be crowned the winner of the 2023 FIDIC Future Leaders Award.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.