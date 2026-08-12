iGaming.com Group expands in Spain with acquisition and relaunch of Relevo

iGaming.com Group has expanded its presence in Spain with the acquisition and relaunch of Relevo, one of the country’s most recognizable digital sports media brands.

Relevo is now publishing at Relevo.com as part of iGaming.com Group, under a new editorial structure and operating model. The transaction includes the Relevo brand, the Relevo.com domain, its archive and associated social media accounts.

The investment adds an established sports editorial brand to iGaming.com Group’s international digital publishing portfolio and supports the Group’s long-term growth in Spain.

Relevo provides original sports reporting and analysis, with coverage led by football and supported by basketball, cycling, motorsport and major sporting events. It is free to access, with no display advertising or paywalled sections. The 2026–27 LALIGA season marks its first major editorial cycle.

Relevo draws on iGaming.com Group’s international capabilities in digital publishing, technology, data and operations. The Group operates across multiple markets and employs nearly 300 professionals.

Andreas Ditsche, CEO of iGaming.com Group, said:

“Spain is an important long-term market for iGaming.com Group, and Relevo gives us the opportunity to invest in an established Spanish media brand with a strong editorial identity and an existing relationship with sports audiences.

“Relevo operates under a different structure from the previous project. Its editorial team is supported by iGaming.com Group’s technology, data and operational capabilities, while responsibility for editorial decisions remains with the newsroom. This gives us a scalable structure that allows us to strengthen the publication as its audience and coverage develop, with the objective of building a high-quality and financially sustainable media brand over the long term.”

Alongside its sports journalism, Relevo publishes selected sports-betting content, including data-led analysis and responsible-gambling guides for adult audiences. This content is limited to operators licensed by Spain’s gambling regulator, the DGOJ, and selected guides may contain clearly disclosed affiliate links. Commercial relationships do not influence editorial ratings, recommendations or placement.

Relevo has launched with an experienced editorial team, supported by specialist contributors and freelance journalists. Recruitment is ongoing, and the team will grow as the publication expands its coverage and formats.

Relevo is a digital sports media outlet launched by Vocento in 2022, covering football and other sports in Spanish. During its years of operation it became one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish digital sports journalism. It is now part of iGaming.com Group and has resumed publishing at Relevo.com. Vocento retains no ownership interest and has no editorial or commercial role in Relevo.

iGaming.com Group is an international digital media group operating across multiple markets, with a portfolio that combines its own editorial brands with information, comparison and guidance platforms for sports betting and iGaming users.

iGaming.com Group also operates iGamingCare, a dedicated safer-gambling platform offering educational resources, self-assessment tools and information about professional support.