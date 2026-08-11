Cablelines and Cablenet Founder Peter Pearson Returns to the Cabling Market with RealCABLE

New trade-only network infrastructure supplier launches in Leicestershire with more than 100,000 cable products in stock, trade accounts opened within an hour, and next-day mainland UK delivery on stocked lines.

RealCABLE, a new trade-only supplier of network cabling and connectivity products, has opened for business. The company was founded by Peter Pearson, one of the longest-serving names in UK network cabling and marks his return to the market he has supplied since 1979.

Pearson founded Cablelines in 1983 and Cablenet in 1996, growing the latter into a business shipping million of patch leads a year. Both companies were acquired: Cablelines by Comtec Cable Accessories in 2018, and Cablenet by CMS Distribution in 2023, where Pearson stayed on to see the business through its integration before stepping away. RealCABLE is his latest venture in the industry.

It is also a family business. Pearson’s son Greg joins the company, returning to the sector in which he worked between 2014 and 2019 across the Cablenet group of companies, as an account manager and latterly then marketing manager at Cablenet itself.

Pearson says the decision to return was shaped by what consolidation among the sector’s larger suppliers has done to the buying experience.

“I have watched this market consolidate for years, and it is the buyer who has paid for it,” said Pearson. “Accounts take weeks to open. Credit limits bear little relation to how a business actually trades. When an order goes wrong, nobody has the authority to put it right. RealCABLE exists to do the basics properly: stock on the shelf, an account open within the hour, and a person who answers the phone.”

By leveraging our market experience to forecast demand, RealCABLE can offer competitive pricing across its range. The company launches with an initial portfolio of more than 1,000 product lines and over 100,000 cable products in stock across four categories: computer cables, ethernet network patch leads, fibre optic cables, and structured cabling and power. Trade accounts are opened within an hour with every customer assigned a dedicated account manager, alongside live stock visibility and project quoting from day one. Orders on stocked lines are dispatched the same day, with next-day delivery across mainland UK, and custom cables are built to order at the company’s Leicestershire workshop. The range will grow through 2026 and into 2027.

The launch range also includes what the company describes as the world’s first PoE light jack. Power over Ethernet (PoE) carries electrical power and data down the same network cable, and the jack’s built-in LEDs show each port’s PoE status, type and mode at a glance. It is designed for installers fitting wireless access points and IP CCTV cameras, and is available in Cat 6a shielded and Cat 6 unshielded versions.

“My years at Cablenet taught me what customers value most: reliable stock and straight answers from people who take ownership,”said Greg Pearson. “That is the business we are building.”

“I started out selling computer cables in 1979, and I have been helping customers waiting on delivery times more than I care to remember,” added Peter. “Coming back to do this again, with my son alongside me, is the most enjoyable start I have made in more than forty years.”

Trade customers can apply for an account at realcable.co.uk.

• Peter Pearson founded Cablelines in the 1983 and Cablenet in the 1996; Cablelines was acquired by Comtec Cable Accessories in 2018, and Cablenet by CMS Distribution in 2023.

• Peter Pearson is available for interview and expert comment on network infrastructure, cabling standards, and supply chain topics.

• Photography of Peter and Greg Pearson and the launch product range is available on request.

• Trade account applications: realcable.co.uk/request-account