SEVER Life Sciences B.V. Signs Agreement to Sell Nordic Group B.V. to Alfasigma S.p.A.

SEVER Life Sciences B.V. (“SEVER”) today announced that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) for the sale of 100% of the shares in Nordic Group B.V. and its subsidiaries (“Nordic Group”) to Alfasigma S.p.A. (“Alfasigma”).

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including any required regulatory approvals. Completion is expected to take place by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Jefferies International Limited acted as Sole Financial Advisor and HSF Kramer acted as legal advisor to SEVER Life Sciences B.V. on the transaction.

Nordic Group is an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a broad portfolio of products and a strong presence across Europe and other international markets.

Alfasigma is a global pharmaceutical company which continues to expand its international presence and portfolio through M&A led growth. Its portfolio ranges from consumer healthcare products and primary care treatments to specialty care and rare disease medications, with core therapeutic areas across gastroenterology, immunology and vascular health.

The proposed transaction brings together two organisations with complementary rheumatology portfolios, capabilities and geographic reach. SEVER believes Alfasigma is well placed to support the continued development of Nordic Group products and its people.

Sean Davis, Chief Executive Officer of SEVER Life Sciences B.V., said:

“Following a comprehensive strategic review, we believe Alfasigma is the right long-term owner to support the continued development of Nordic Pharma’s portfolio and people. This transaction brings together complementary strengths and provides a strong platform for future growth. We would like to thank our employees for their professionalism, dedication and continued commitment throughout this process.”

Francesco Balestrieri, Chief Executive Officer, Alfasigma, said:

“Alfasigma is pursuing a deliberate strategy to identify the right opportunities to build our global specialty and rare disease business, focused on areas of significant unmet need in gastroenterology and immunology. The acquisition of Nordic Pharma marks a decisive step forward in that journey, strengthening our European presence and expanding our rheumatology portfolio. By combining our portfolios, scientific expertise and talented teams, we are better positioned to deliver meaningful innovation and value for patients and shareholders.”

Until Completion, SEVER and Nordic Group will continue to operate independently and conduct business as usual. Customers, suppliers and other business partners should expect continuity of operations throughout the period leading up to Completion.

SEVER Life Sciences B.V. is an international life sciences group with activities spanning pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and specialty pharmaceuticals.

Following Completion, SEVER will continue to focus on the development of its remaining businesses, namely Sever Pharma Solutions AB, Farmaprim S.R.L., Esperante Development B.V. and Nordic Pharma Inc.

Nordic Group B.V. is an international specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, with a diversified portfolio of branded and niche pharmaceutical products marketed across Europe and selected international markets.

Alfasigma is a privately owned, medium-sized, global pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Italy with offices in Bologna and Milan. Its products are distributed in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company employs approximately 4,000 people. Alfasigma continues to expand its international presence and portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and licensing agreements. Its portfolio ranges from consumer healthcare products and primary care treatments to specialty and rare disease medications, with key therapeutic focus on gastroenterology, immunology, and vascular health.

www.alfasigma.com