Oxford PV named as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026

Oxford PV has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering play around the world.

Demand for affordable, clean energy is increasing globally, and traditional silicon solar technology is approaching its practical efficiency ceiling. Perovskite PV represents the next frontier of solar innovation, pushing beyond silicon’s limitations and delivering substantially more power.

Oxford PV is a global leader in perovskite-silicon solar technology, underpinned by more than a decade of R&D and manufacturing expertise. With over 400 granted patents, the company holds the industry’s strongest intellectual property portfolio in perovskite PV. Building on this foundation, Oxford PV has translated perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar technology from the laboratory into industrialised solar modules, advancing the next generation of high-efficiency solar products.

Ed Crossland, CTO of Oxford PV, says: “Perovskite-on-silicon tandem technology represents a step change in solar performance, enabling efficiencies that are simply not possible with conventional silicon. Our focus is on turning advanced materials into reliable, manufacturable solutions that deliver real-world impact. Partnering with World Engineering Day highlights the critical role engineering innovation plays in delivering the next generation of clean, affordable energy solutions.”

World Engineering Day celebrations launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation.”

An official International Day proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios — the official media partner and broadcaster for WED — and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential — we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: “As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year’s celebration of engineering and delighted to have Oxford PV on board as a global authority in next-generation photovoltaics.”

To view Oxford PV’s WED content, visit:

https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/oxford-pv/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net