LunaJets Supports Evacuation and Repatriation Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Following the recent airspace disruptions affecting parts of the Middle East, LunaJets’ global team of private aviation advisors has been actively assisting individuals, families and institutions seeking safe and reliable ways to leave the region. Over the past two weeks, LunaJets has received more than 1,300 evacuation and repatriation requests, reflecting the significant demand for alternative transportation options as the situation continues to evolve.

Through its group charter division, LunaGroup Charter, the company coordinated two evacuation flights from Muscat to Europe, each carrying close to 200 passengers.

In parallel, LunaJets has organized more than 30 private jet charter flights departing from Dubai and Muscat to multiple European destinations, as airspace restrictions open and close intermittently. In rapidly evolving conditions, private jet charters offer additional flexibility, including short-notice departures, minimal airport queues and the possibility for passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin.

In addition to coordinating these flights, LunaJets’ private jet charter team has been providing on-ground assistance at airports, coordinating departures and supporting passengers directly, while working closely with partner operators and local authorities.

Airspace conditions remain highly complex, with routing and access restrictions evolving frequently. LunaJets teams continue to monitor developments and work with partner operators and authorities to identify compliant flight solutions.

All flight arrangements are being organized in real time based on aircraft availability and airspace access, while LunaJets continues to receive requests from individuals, companies and governments seeking repatriation options for their citizens.