BettingRanker Analyzes Most Betted Sports in the History of Online Betting

New data reveals basketball’s 109% growth over the past decade as mobile betting reshapes the global sports wagering landscape.

BettingRanker has released a comprehensive analysis tracking the evolution of sports betting from retail shops to mobile-first platforms, revealing dramatic shifts in betting behavior and sport popularity over the past 25 years. The study examines betting volume data, demographic trends, and technological milestones that have transformed the industry from fixed-odds, in-person wagering to instant, prop-heavy mobile betting.

While soccer maintains its position as the most bet sport globally due to year-round leagues and massive in-play volume, basketball has emerged as the fastest-growing betting sport of the last decade. Nevada sportsbook data shows basketball win totals surged from $72.9 million in 2015 to $152.5 million in 2024—a 109% increase—while American football grew 68% during the same period. This shift reflects basketball’s daily game frequency, extensive prop betting options, and superior mobile engagement, particularly among the 18-34 demographic that now dominates online betting platforms.

The top five most betted sports in history remain soccer, basketball, American football, horse racing, and tennis—sports that combine high event frequency, global reach, and live-betting suitability. However, their relative positions have shifted dramatically since mobile betting’s rise in the 2010s. Basketball’s market share held steady at 31.6% while football declined from 35.6% to 28.8% between 2015 and 2024, demonstrating how daily availability and diverse betting markets now outperform seasonal dominance.

Key Takeaways:

Approximately 22% of Americans now hold online sportsbook accounts, with 50% of men aged 18-49 actively betting—a demographic shift driven entirely by mobile accessibility

Basketball overtook American football in sportsbook profitability in mature markets, with Nevada data showing a 109% revenue increase versus football’s 68% growth over the past decade

Tennis has become the most efficient live-betting sport due to point-by-point wagering opportunities, driving year-round engagement across Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America

Horse racing maintains cultural strength in UK, Ireland, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan but faces demographic aging with bettors averaging 35+ compared to 18-34 for mobile-first sports

The transformation from pre-2000s retail betting to today’s mobile ecosystem was catalyzed by three developments: mobile app proliferation enabling instant access, in-play betting technology allowing real-time wagering, and post-2018 US state-by-state legalization. These changes benefited sports with continuous schedules—soccer’s global calendar, basketball’s daily games, and tennis’s year-round tournaments—while traditional scheduled-event sports saw relative decline.

The industry has expanded into surprising territories, with 24/7 betting now available on table tennis, darts, surfing, lower-division leagues, and esports. This reflects sportsbooks’ priority on always-available betting inventory rather than mainstream appeal alone, catering to a younger, digital-native audience seeking constant action.

Looking ahead, the data indicates continued growth in mobile-first, prop-heavy markets, with younger bettors driving demand for same-game parlays and micro-betting opportunities. Female participation is rising across all sports, while international markets—particularly Asia, Latin America, and post-legalization African nations—represent the next frontier for betting expansion. As technology enables increasingly granular wagering options and live streaming removes geographic barriers, the gap between traditional and emerging betting sports is expected to narrow, fundamentally reshaping which sports dominate global betting volume by 2030.

