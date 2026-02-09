Optimed and I-Clarity Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Optometry Referrals with ReferAI

Optimed Ltd, today announced a strategic partnership with I-Clarity to integrate Optimed’s innovative ReferAI solution into the I-Clarity’s optometry practice management software. ReferAI vastly speeds up the referral workflow and enhances 2-way communication with ophthalmology.

ReferAI is an AI-powered referral letter generation tool designed specifically for optometrist practice management software. Through this integration, clinicians using I-Clarity will be able to complete high-quality referrals in around one minute.

ReferAI streamlines referrals by intelligently structuring clinical data—cutting the 10–15 minutes optometrists typically spend per referral—while ensuring faster, clearer, and more consistent access to secondary care, giving clinicians back time to focus on what matters most: patient care.

Dr Trusit Dave, Founder & Director of Optimed, stated: “ReferAI addresses the challenges faced by Optometrists day-to-day by improving efficiency and freeing up time to see patients. Partnering with I-Clarity allows Optimed to offer ReferAI to a large group of Independent Optometry practices. The Team at I-Clarity instantly understood the benefits that ReferAI brings and I’m delighted to have them onboard as one of our first partners as we scale to all Optometry practices in the UK.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and supporting Optometrists with technology that makes a real difference in daily practice,” added Charlotte Boorman, Director at I-Clarity. “Integrating ReferAI into our PMS helps practices save time while maintaining high clinical standards.”

Further details on the ReferAI integration and partnerships with other major PMS providers will be announced in the coming months.

I-Clarity is a leading PMS provider for the optometry market, supporting practices with efficient clinical workflows and patient management. The platform is designed to improve operational efficiency while maintaining high standards of care.

Optimed Ltd is an innovative healthcare technology company focused on improving efficiency and patient-centric care. Its solutions simplify clinical workflows and enhance the patient experience.