FOBI SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH LEADING PRO AND COLLEGIATE SPORT LOYALTY AND REWARDS PROVIDER FANMAKER

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce their new strategic referral partnership with FanMaker, the largest provider of athletic team loyalty programs in the US and Australia.

PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER INTEGRATED MOBILE WALLET FUNCTIONALITY AS WELL AS ADVANCED ANALYTICS FOR PROFESSIONAL AND COLLEGE SPORTS TEAMS AND VENUES THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA

FanMaker builds loyalty apps and websites for professional and collegiate sports teams across the NCAA , NFL , NHL , NBA , MLS and MLB teams, including the likes of:

Kansas City Chiefs & Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Wild & Nashville Predators

Detroit Pistons & Philadelphia 76ers

Ole Miss & University of Houston

FANMAKER AND FOBI SET TO PROVIDE NEXT EVOLUTION IN REAL-TIME PERSONALIZED FAN ENGAGEMENT

With FanMaker already achieving great market penetration at all levels of professional and collegiate sports, the addition of Fobi now adds powerful real-time engagement and mobile commerce capabilities that will make FanMaker even stronger.

Specifically, Fobi will work with FanMaker to build and integrate an advanced real-time data analytics offering. Fobi’s Real-Time Data Exchange will enable teams and venue operators to automate and segment their operational and fan data enabling them to curate and deliver real-time communications and messaging for a truly dynamic and personalized fan experience.

INTEGRATED MOBILE WALLET OFFERING TO PROVIDE BETTER USER EXPERIENCE AND ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORSHIPS

Fobi and FanMaker will work towards integrating and supporting a truly connected mobile wallet application. This offering will provide a seamless user experience by way of combining payment, loyalty rewards and data segmentation capabilities together by way of a one-tap or scan of the users’ mobile wallet.

The all new combined functionality will enable sports teams and venue operators the ability to promote a unified, seamless and complimentary mobile app / wallet experience. The addition of the mobile wallet will provide utility and extension of game day activations not only for payment but also for corporate sponsorship activations, providing new monetization opportunities for sports organizations.

FanMaker CEO Jonathan Dusing said, “We are very excited about this partnership with Fobi. Integrating the leading Wallet pass platform from Fobi into our already very robust Loyalty platform will help us keep our lead in the competitive Sports Loyalty industry. In addition to this, the advanced analytics that Fobi is able to provide enables us to provide even more value to our pro and college sports clients. Fobi’s capabilities and offerings are very complementary as they bring tremendous agility and extension of our mobile application offering.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson said, “Not everyone who attends the game in stadium has the team app. The goal of every team is to convert each guest from unknown to known so they can grow their CRM and expand their marketing funnel. Marketing has always been a cost center for teams and now as a result of our partnership with FanMaker, our combined offering will provide great utility and value to fans by way of delivering a seamless user experience and our integrated offering will also provide an extension for monetizing corporate sponsorships beyond the game day experience. The extension to sports teams enables us to drive our real-time insights and comprehensive wallet and big data capabilities at scale with FanMaker’s impressive client roster as well as target and co-market on new business development opportunities.”

