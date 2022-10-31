Fobi To Host Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Annual Results And Operational Highlights

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce its annual financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) have been filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Fobi will hold a Webinar with CEO Rob Anson and CFO Annie Chan to review the Company’s year-end financial results and highlights from the past fiscal year on Tuesday November 1st, 2022 at 9:00am PST/12 noon EST. Registration for the webinar is here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions in advance to ir@fobi.ai.

This is available on the Fobi Website and the FOBI Verified Forum On AGORACOM for shareholder discussion and management engagement.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.