eBay Delivery Requests Up By 20% As Consumers Turn To Second-Hand Items In The Cost Of Living Crisis

Requests for delivery of eBay ‘collection only’ items have jumped by 20% in the first half of 2022 when compared to 2020, displaying the strong effect that the cost of living crisis is having on consumer behaviour.

With the government in transition, the strength of the pound at a low, and the price of bare necessities such as food and energy continually rising, consumers are realising that a lot more than just cutting down on heating is needed in these difficult times. Buying used and second-hand items has always been a money saver for some, but it seems now the numbers are showing that the general public is increasingly turning to the pre-loved market for savings.

Founder of Shiply Robert Mathams commented that ‘it is no surprise that we are seeing an increase in delivery requests for second-hand goods given the state of the economy at present. As the crisis continues I would only expect this trend to rise as people continue to look for savings wherever they can.’

Shiply, used by several million customers since 2008, allows users to enter the eBay listing ID of an item they want to be delivered and receive multiple quotes from rated transport companies to move their items.

Prices can be up to 75% cheaper than standard rates as drivers are typically already making similar journeys and are trying to fill up space in their vehicles.

Shiply, founded in 2008, is an online transport marketplace that matches people needing to move goods with transport companies going there anyway. It is estimated that over 25% of lorries and vans run empty of cargo and 50% run only part-full in the UK. By making use of this spare capacity, Shiply dramatically cuts down on wasteful CO2 emissions whilst also increasing the profitability of transport companies and offering up to 75% off standard rates for consumers/SMEs.