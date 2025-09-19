Gaza City in Darkness: Israel Shreds Open Children and Liquidates Capital as US Blocks UN Ceasefire

[Doctor Ali Tahrawi’s footage shows the appalling, horrifying death of a little Palestinian toddler ripped apart by Israeli bombs in Gaza, breathing her last with her shredded internal organs hanging outside her body as a helpless, stunned Tahrawi could do nothing more than watch and try to comfort her. If you can bear to watch – and we must bear witness if we can – the footage is at the end of this article.]

Gaza City has been plunged into near-total darkness. In the opening hours of Israel’s ground invasion, internet and phone networks were severed, cutting off more than a million civilians from the outside world. The blackout came after weeks of airstrikes that killed dozens of the territory’s last remaining journalists, silencing voices that might have carried testimony to the world.

This is not just a communications disruption. Aid agencies say the blackout prevents families from calling for help, paralyses ambulances, blocks the transmission of humanitarian data, and blinds international observers. It is, in the words of one rights monitor, “a strategy of concealment” — darkness designed to bury evidence.

It comes at a moment when the United Nations’ highest court has already ruled that Israel’s campaign in Gaza is “plausibly genocidal.” Rather than halt the assault, Israel has escalated it. Hospitals have been bombed, humanitarian corridors shelled, and, according to multiple independent reports, Gaza City’s streets seeded with booby-trapped vehicles disguised as escape routes.

The world can see less. But what it can see is unbearable.

“Never Have I Prayed for a Child to Die. Until Today.”

One piece of footage that did escape the blackout shows a toddler, shredded by an Israeli bomb, still gasping for breath as volunteer doctor Ali Tahrawi tried helplessly to comfort her. UK paediatrician Dr Kiran Rahim, after viewing the video, wrote of her horror:

“As a children’s doctor, I have seen drownings, burns, sepsis, even gun violence. But never — not once — have I prayed for a child to die. Until today. Her tiny body ripped open. Her liver shredded. Her intestines outside her body. And yet she was still alive … In that moment, I prayed not for her survival, but for death’s mercy. Because to survive this would mean a lifetime of torture.”

Dr Tahrawi himself described holding the child’s final heartbeats through torn flesh:

“Two years into this hell, and I have never seen anything like this. Wounds so severe you wonder if even God could save them. If images of torn and broken children are not enough to stop this madness, then what is? If we are left to burn in this hell alone, then humanity itself has already died.”

Such testimonies, amplified by independent outlets like Skwawkbox, are evidence of why Israel targets hospitals first and communications second. They strip civilians of refuge and strip the world of witnesses.

Hospitals Bombed, Refuge Erased

Press TV and other outlets reported that Gaza’s only children’s hospital was bombed in the opening hours of the invasion. This follows a documented pattern: in 2023, Israeli jets destroyed Gaza’s only children’s cancer hospital. UNICEF called that strike “unconscionable.” Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International confirmed the hospital had no military use.

Why hospitals? Analysts say their destruction carries a message: nowhere is safe. “They are symbols of continuity and care,” explained one aid worker. “When you erase hospitals, you erase hope.”

Doctors on the ground describe unbearable choices. One medic told The Canary that he looked upon a child so grievously wounded he prayed for her death. These testimonies confirm what human rights groups have long argued — that hospital destruction is not collateral damage, but deliberate terror.

The Booby-Trapped Car Doctrine

Perhaps the most grotesque tactic now reported in Gaza City is Israel’s alleged deployment of booby-trapped vehicles — cars and armoured carriers rigged with explosives and left in residential areas.

In a city where families are starving, cut off from aid, and desperate to flee, a parked car can symbolize salvation. “A car means escape,” one displaced resident said before the blackout. “A car means hope.”

But according to multiple sources, these vehicles are bait — designed to detonate when civilians approach. “Hope itself has become a weapon,” an aid worker said.

This tactic is not new. It follows a long-established doctrine:

Jenin, 2002: Amnesty International documented homes wired with explosives, 140 buildings destroyed, 4,000 people displaced.

Amnesty International documented homes wired with explosives, 140 buildings destroyed, 4,000 people displaced. Gaza, 2008 (Cast Lead): Human Rights Watch and Breaking the Silence reported entire neighbourhoods seeded with charges.

Human Rights Watch and Breaking the Silence reported entire neighbourhoods seeded with charges. Lebanon, 2006: Villages flattened by remote-controlled bulldozers.

Villages flattened by remote-controlled bulldozers. Gaza, 2014 (Protective Edge): Israeli veterans admitted they were ordered to “sterilize” whole blocks with explosives even after fighting ended.

The difference now is scale. Reports suggest “unprecedented” numbers of booby-trapped cars have been deployed in Gaza City. In the words of one analyst: “This is not a shocking break from precedent. It is the refinement of an old doctrine.”

Civilians Trapped, Displacement Without End

Israel’s evacuation orders were meaningless. Safe corridors never materialized. Roads south were shelled. Humanitarian windows were bombed before they opened.

Over a million civilians remain in Gaza City, unable to leave. Families like the Abu Jareds, profiled by the Associated Press, have been displaced more than eleven times. “Everywhere they go, the bombs follow,” AP reported. “Displacement is not a temporary condition. It is permanent war.”

Official death counts already exceed 65,141 according to Gaza’s health ministry. Hundreds more have died from starvation and malnutrition — four in the past 24 hours alone. Nearly half a million of the dead are children under five, according to local and international monitors.

Darkness as Concealment

Cutting Gaza off from the world is not a byproduct of war; it is a strategy. It prevents evidence gathering, delays humanitarian responses, and ensures Israel’s narrative dominates. Families cannot call for ambulances. Journalists cannot upload footage. Aid agencies cannot track displacement.

“It blinds the eyes of the world long enough to rewrite the narrative,” one observer noted. “But what can’t be erased is the reality on the ground.”

Shielded by Washington

Why does this continue? Because Israel is shielded by its allies, above all the United States.

On 18 September 2025, Washington vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza — the sixth US veto of the war. All 14 other council members voted in favour.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus said the resolution “failed to condemn Hamas” and did not recognise Israel’s “right to defend itself.” Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour called the decision “deeply regrettable and painful.” Pakistan’s representative described it as “a dark moment.” Algeria’s envoy apologised directly: “Palestinian brothers, sisters, forgive us. Our sincere efforts shattered against this wall of rejection.”

The veto comes as UN humanitarian officials warn of a “cataclysmic” situation in Gaza City. Tanks continue to advance. The last lifelines for civilians — food, water, power, communications — are collapsing.

The Broader Pattern

This is not aberration, but continuity. Over two decades:

2002, Jenin: 4,000 displaced in days.

4,000 displaced in days. 2006, Lebanon: over 1,000 civilians killed.

over 1,000 civilians killed. 2008–09, Cast Lead: 1,400 Palestinians killed, 300 children.

1,400 Palestinians killed, 300 children. 2014, Protective Edge: 2,200 killed, 1,400 civilians.

2,200 killed, 1,400 civilians. 2018, Great March of Return: 189 protesters shot dead, 23,000 injured.

189 protesters shot dead, 23,000 injured. 2021, 11-day war: 260 Palestinians killed, 66 children.

And now, since October 2023, more than 65,000 dead, with famine and siege killing thousands more.

Global Resistance and Endurance

Despite the blackout, Gaza’s truth still leaks out. Doctors refuse to abandon patients. Families endure displacement after displacement. Protesters worldwide fill campuses and streets. Courts in Europe and Africa invoke universal jurisdiction. Flotillas once again set sail — the largest yet, more than 40 vessels strong, bound for Gaza.

Israel has weaponized hope. The West has weaponized silence. But Gaza, against all odds, has weaponized endurance.

A Genocide in Real Time

History will not record this as a war between two sides. It will not remember Israel’s justifications, nor Washington’s vetoes, nor Europe’s equivocations. It will remember that more than two million people were trapped in a besieged strip of land, bombed, starved, and cut off from the world.

It will remember that cars became bombs, hospitals became rubble, and hope itself was turned into bait.

And it will remember whether the world stood by in silence — or whether, even in darkness, it chose to see.