DST-CHEMICALS Group appoints new Managing Director for Eco-Point

Tim Toonen brings strong leadership experience and a proven track record in industrial solutions. He will be responsible for leading Eco-Point’s continued growth and innovation journey, while working closely with DST-CHEMICALS as a part of the management group.

‘This appointment marks an important step for Eco-Point and for the Group as a whole,” says Jacob Funk, CEO of DST-CHEMICALS A/S. ‘Tim’s leadership skills and experience will help strengthen Eco-Point’s market position in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, while also supporting the company’s international growth ambitions.’

Tim Toonen, the newly appointed Managing Director of Eco-Point, adds:

‘I am very excited to join Eco-Point and become part of a company with such a strong sustainability profile. I look forward to working with the team and our colleagues at DST-CHEMICALS to continue building Eco-Point’s growth and delivering value to our customers.’

With this appointment, Eco-Point strengthens its management team and underlines its ambition to further develop its position as a leader in environmentally friendly cleaning solutions for the industry.

Eco-Point Group was founded in 1991 in Halsteren, the Netherlands, where the company is still headquartered. Eco-Point develops, manufactures and sells cleaning products that contain natural raw materials, are biodegradable and – if used as intended – harmless to humans and the environment.

Eco-Point works on residual flows of sugar beet, corn and rapeseed which are upcycled into hazard symbol free cleaning products. These products are sold to industrial customers in Europe and abroad but primarily in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium and are marketed as: By nature, for life.

DST-CHEMICALS A/S was founded in 1987 in Kolding, Denmark, where the company is still headquartered. The company specialises in the development, production and sale of environmentally friendly cleaning products for industrial parts cleaning, including degreasing and rust removal. With the mission “We improve our customers’ business”, DST-CHEMICALS offers solutions that are both environmentally friendly and highly effective at low temperatures, helping customers reduce costs, raise standards and improve overall industrial cleaning processes.

