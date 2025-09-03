C-Questra and RepAir Expand European Partnership to Deliver Integrated Capture and Storage Solutions for Industry

C-Questra B.V., the independent developer of sovereign onshore CO₂ storage hubs, and RepAir Carbon, pioneer of ultra-efficient electrochemical carbon capture technology, today announced the expansion of their partnership across Europe, with a particular focus on France, the United Kingdom, and Poland where C-Questra is currently active.

Under the Addendum to their Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration now extends beyond Direct Air Capture to include industrial point-source capture using RepAir’s proprietary electrochemical technology, particularly for diluted emissions containing 0-5% CO₂.

Breakthrough: Addressing Hard-to-Abate Emissions

RepAir’s unique electrochemical technology, which consumes 70% less energy than conventional methods, enables cost-effective capture of diluted CO₂ sources where existing technologies face prohibitive energy penalties.

This breakthrough addresses a gigaton-scale opportunity for industries such as:

Aluminium smelters — targeting process emissions at ~1% CO₂ concentration, with aluminium smelting accounting for approximately 300 million tonnes of CO₂ globally

Gas turbine power generation — critical for the AI boom and data center expansion, where RepAir’s instant start/stop capability preserves operational flexibility while capturing 85-90% of emissions

Combined with C-Questra’s phased onshore storage hubs, this creates one of the first end-to-end, capture-to-permanent-storage offerings for European emitters – delivering a complete net-zero solution with reduced infrastructure requirements, shortening timelines, and reinforcing the EU’s sovereignty in carbon management.

Strategic Milestones

The two companies will:

Continue developing Direct Air Capture projects while also jointly map and prioritize industrial emitters across Europe

Develop pilot projects integrating RepAir’s modular capture systems with C-Questra’s future permanent sequestration sites in France, the UK, and Poland;

Provide industrial emitters with a bankable pathway to compliance under EU ETS, CBAM, and NZIA frameworks.

Leadership Quotes

Walid Sinno, CEO of C-Questra:

“Europe’s industries urgently need affordable and sovereign access to CO₂ storage. By joining forces with RepAir, we are extending solutions from direct air capture to industrial emissions—helping emitters secure a reliable and competitive path to permanent sequestration.”

Amir Shiner, CEO of RepAir:

“Our electrochemical technology’s ability to efficiently capture CO₂ from air has proven its versatility can extend to diluted industrial sources up to 5% concentration. This expansion with C-Questra allows us to address both carbon removal through DAC and emission reduction at industrial sites – and to ensure every ton we capture is permanently and safely stored underground.”

C-Questra

C-Questra B.V. is a mission-driven climate mitigation start-up headquartered in Amsterdam, developing modular, phased onshore CO₂ storage hubs in Europe. Its aim is to provide sovereign, affordable storage capacity to decarbonize European industry while safeguarding jobs and competitiveness.

RepAir Carbon

RepAir Carbon is a deep-tech company developing breakthrough electrochemical carbon capture technology for both Direct Air Capture and diluted industrial emission streams (0-5% CO₂ concentration). Our proprietary all-electric system reduces energy consumption by 70% compared to conventional methods by eliminating the need for heat, liquids, or solvents. Built with modular, mass-manufacturable components, RepAir’s technology provides flexible, cost-effective solutions for hard-to-abate industries such as aluminium smelting and gas turbine operations, while enabling scalable pathways to negative emissions.