Sangita Myska Breaks Silence on Mysterious LBC Departure Amid Israel Lobby Drive

In a rare and carefully worded statement, former LBC presenter Sangita Myska has spoken publicly for the first time about her abrupt and unexplained departure from the popular radio network. While legal constraints prevent her from detailing the circumstances, her remarks have reignited controversy and intensified scrutiny over the culture at LBC—particularly regarding free speech and alleged suppression of views on Israel.

Myska: “I Am Legally Silenced”

In a statement released on social media, Myska said:

“There are extremely onerous and lasting contractual restrictions that prevent me from discussing the circumstances surrounding my departure. These restrictions were integral to my original presenter agreement… I am not permitted to explain what happened before or after I left.”

She emphasized that the terms remain in place indefinitely and described the situation as unjust:

“It is unjust for LBC or its associates to speculate publicly about the reasons for my departure while I remain legally silenced.”

Clash with James O’Brien Sparks Debate

Myska’s remarks come after fellow LBC host James O’Brien used his program to lash out at a caller who suggested she may have been dismissed over political content—specifically her criticism of Israel. O’Brien branded the suggestion “a lie” and “an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory,” sparking backlash.

“You have decided to believe something that isn’t true,” O’Brien told the caller. “The only person who can prove it has decided to stay silent and allow people like you to believe slurs and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about her former colleagues.”

O’Brien also denied that criticism of Israel was suppressed at LBC, citing regular performance reviews as the basis for personnel changes. He accused Myska—without naming her directly—of allowing damaging narratives to fester by refusing to rebut them.

Myska Responds: “False and Deeply Upsetting”

Myska directly addressed O’Brien’s comments in her statement, condemning them:

“It has been suggested, including by James O’Brien on his LBC show, that by remaining silent I deliberately allowed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories surrounding my departure to develop. That accusation is false. It is deeply upsetting and it goes against everything I stand for as a journalist and a human being.”

She added:

“These false claims are especially damaging because I cannot respond to them in full.”

What Sparked Her Disappearance?

While Myska cannot confirm the reason for her dismissal, many point to a heated exchange with an Israeli government spokesperson, Avi Hyman, as a potential catalyst. During a live broadcast in April 2024—just days before her show was pulled—Myska pushed back against Israeli framing of a military strike on Iranian soil.

“What Israel did was strike what is considered, in diplomatic circles, the sovereign territory of Iran. Whether we like it or not, there was undoubtedly going to be blowback,” she told Hyman on-air.

Hyman responded by accusing Myska of “outrageous framing,” leading to a combative interview that drew significant attention on social media.

Strong Ratings, Sudden Exit

Contrary to O’Brien’s insinuation that ratings were the issue, Myska defended her performance:

“We reached record average audiences in excess of half a million listeners a week in two separate quarters, verified by RAJAR—the official and impartial body for measuring UK radio audiences.”

Despite these figures, Myska was abruptly removed from the LBC schedule with 16 weeks still remaining on her contract. She was given no chance to say goodbye to her audience.

“I was not informed in advance that my time at the station was ending prematurely… My final 16 weekend shows were pulled from the schedule without my knowledge, discussion or agreement.”

The Bigger Picture: Media, Israel, and Censorship

Myska’s departure has prompted wider debate about the treatment of journalists who speak critically of Israel. Figures such as Mehdi Hasan (formerly of MSNBC) and Briahna Joy Gray (formerly of The Hill) have also lost prominent media roles after doing so.

While O’Brien dismissed such speculation as “anti-Semitic,” critics argue that this conflates political criticism of Israel with prejudice against Jewish people—an accusation they say is used to deflect legitimate scrutiny.

“To suggest someone being dismissed over views on Israel is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory is itself disingenuous,” said one media commentator. “These patterns are well documented.”

A Parting Quote and Possible New Chapter

Ahead of her full statement, Myska posted a poignant quote from Scottish poet Charles Mackay:

“If you have none [enemies], small is the work that you have done… You’ve never turned the wrong to right, you’ve been a coward in the fight.”

It may be seen as her quiet affirmation of moral courage in the face of professional adversity.

Supporters online have rallied behind Myska, with some urging progressive outlets like Novara Media to offer her a platform. Whether she returns to broadcasting remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: her voice has not been silenced in the public imagination.