In recent months, the Irish rap group Kneecap has been at the center of controversy—not for their music, but for the political storm swirling around them. In a landscape where musicians are charged with terrorism, and British charities are accused of financing foreign militaries implicated in war crimes, a disturbing web of political influence, military complicity, and legal double standards has come to light.

The Targeting of Kneecap

In late 2024, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (aka Mo Chara), a member of Kneecap, was charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London concert. The band dismissed the charge as “political policing.” The incident triggered a media frenzy, branding Kneecap as “disgusting” and demanding prosecution. But critics argue this is part of a broader campaign to criminalize pro-Palestinian expression.

A closer look reveals that this campaign may not be organic.

The Cultural War – Enter Creative Community for Peace

Behind the media backlash is a lesser-known group: Creative Community for Peace (CCFP). Founded by David Renzer, former head of Universal Music Publishing and husband of Esther Renzer, co-founder of the pro-Israel lobby group StandWithUs, CCFP has deep industry ties. The Israeli Consul General in Los Angeles openly praised CCFP for working from “inside the industry” to counter criticism of Israel.

Crucially, CCFP and StandWithUs are legally one entity. The latter has received funding from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office to combat the BDS movement and influence public discourse. This points to a state-backed campaign operating through the entertainment industry—raising serious questions about the motivation behind the attacks on Kneecap.

British Citizens in the IDF and Alleged War Crimes

While Kneecap faces terrorism charges for symbolic protest, British citizens are actively serving in the Israeli military—a foreign army currently under investigation for genocide.

In September 2023, the UK Foreign Office admitted that at least 80 British nationals were serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Since October 7, 2023, several British-Israeli soldiers have been linked to videos and photos implicating them in potential war crimes in Gaza:

Sam Sank , a Master Sergeant, filmed himself in Gaza , commenting on the stench of corpses and boasting about IDF operations.

, a Master Sergeant, , commenting on the stench of corpses and boasting about IDF operations. Orin Anish , another British-Israeli, threatened violence against Palestinians in a viral video.

, another British-Israeli, against Palestinians in a viral video. Levi Simon posted videos rummaging through Palestinian women’s underwear , celebrating looted lingerie.

posted videos , celebrating looted lingerie. Daniel Mensah , a soldier in the Golani Brigade , hailed as the “craziest,” potentially participated in the March 2025 massacre of 15 paramedics in Rafah .

, a soldier in the , hailed as the “craziest,” potentially participated in the . Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, once a chaplain at Leeds University, was filmed dancing in IDF uniform, celebrating with soldiers.

Yet none of these individuals face criminal investigation in the UK—unlike Kneecap.

The Recruitment Pipeline – Garin Tzabar

The alleged complicity doesn’t stop with individuals. The Garin Tzabar program, with offices in Finchley, London, actively recruits diaspora Jews—including British citizens—into the IDF. It is partially funded by the Israeli government and facilitates enlistment and relocation, effectively operating a foreign military recruitment office on British soil.

UK-Based Charities Supporting the IDF

Several UK-registered charities provide material support to the Israeli military:

UK Friends of the Association for the Well-being of Israeli Soldiers lists former UK military commander Colonel Richard Kemp and businessman Ze’ev Remez (named in the Panama Papers ) as trustees.

lists former UK military commander and businessman (named in the ) as trustees. The group funded a swimming pool for Israeli troops in the occupied Naqab desert—just miles from an Israeli prison where Palestinians have allegedly been raped and tortured to death.

Other supporting organizations include:

Beit Halochem UK , which raised £2 million in one night for wounded Israeli soldiers.

, which raised for wounded Israeli soldiers. Technion UK , associated with Douglas Murray’s failed IDF fundraiser .

, associated with . British Friends of Israel War Disabled , which has brought over 5,000 Israeli soldiers into the UK .

, which has . UK Toremet, a platform enabling donations to militarized NGOs like One People, which supplies bulletproof vests and tactical gear to Israeli units.

Many of these charities enjoy tax-exempt status, even as they fund militaries accused of genocide.

Lobbying and the UK Government

Adding to the complexity is the political funding link: Victor Blank, a British-Israeli businessman and major donor to Israel-linked charities, gave £175,000 to Rachel Reeves, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Blank also funds Beit Halochem, Technion UK, and ORT UK—organizations directly aiding the Israeli military. This suggests a money trail from foreign military support networks to the top levels of UK government.

The Double Standard and Suppression of Dissent

Taken together, these connections form a troubling picture:

Pro-Palestinian voices like Kneecap are silenced or criminalized .

. British citizens implicated in war crimes abroad face no accountability .

. Charities funding foreign militaries operate freely on UK soil .

. UK government officials accept donations from pro-Israel lobbyists tied to those very militaries.

Meanwhile, the mainstream press has largely ignored these connections, choosing instead to amplify sensational stories about a controversial rap group.

Who Gets to Be Investigated?

The question is no longer whether these networks exist—the evidence is overwhelming. The real question is: Why is the UK government and media class targeting musicians and activists, while shielding those enabling and participating in war crimes?

The story of Kneecap is not just about music, or politics. It is a case study in how state power, lobby influence, and foreign militarism intersect to suppress dissent and protect impunity.