Sekuro Expands CrowdStrike Partnership to Drive SOC Transformation in Europe with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

Sekuro today announced it has joined the CrowdStrike Services Partner Program as a select partner supporting CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM adoption across Europe. Sekuro will help organisations modernise security operations by replacing legacy SIEM systems with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, reducing operational costs and complexity while enabling machine-speed threat detection and response.

As cyberattacks become faster and more sophisticated, organisations across Europe and around the world are turning to trusted services partners to transform their Security Operations Centers (SOC) and address the cybersecurity skills gap. Sekuro brings deep technology implementation and operational expertise at global-scale in optimising the deployment and management of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. By combining CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and third-party data, real-time threat intelligence and AI-driven automation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM enables organisations to replace outdated systems, streamline security and IT data management, and stop breaches faster.

“Our customers all want the same things: industry leading security capabilities delivered quickly and at scale on CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform,” said Brodie Downes, Global Director of Managed Security Services, Sekuro. “Overcoming operational and risk challenges such as platform transitions and migrations is a significant undertaking for most organisations, which is why Sekuro removes the burden with expert implementation and managed services. Security is our core business, which allows our clients to focus on theirs.”

Sekuro’s proprietary Detection-as-Code framework, part of its Managed Security Services portfolio, ensures zero-downtime SIEM migrations and accelerates time-to-value. Customers gain the full power of the Falcon platform, along with AI-driven scalability, operational efficiency, expanded MITRE ATT&CK coverage and continuous threat and vulnerability management delivered by Sekuro’s Global SOC.

“Sekuro’s track record in Falcon SIEM and security transformation makes them a strong addition to our Services Partner Program,” said John Taylor, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Europe at CrowdStrike. “Legacy SIEM can’t meet the demands of the modern SOC. With Sekuro, we’re helping customers replace outdated technology with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to accelerate threat detection and response, reduce complexity and stop breaches.”

Key Highlights of the Agreement:



● Local Expertise: Sekuro provides on-the-ground support for seamless implementation and integration of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, tailored to the unique needs of European customers.

● Accelerated Deployment: Sekuro’s regional knowledge accelerates implementation, helping organisations quickly realise the performance and cost benefits of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

● Comprehensive Training and Support: Training and ongoing support ensure customers maximise the value of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

● Stronger Cybersecurity Posture: The partnership enables a more proactive, efficient and resilient approach to cybersecurity.

Awarded CrowdStrike’s 2025 APJ Partner of the Year, Sekuro is expanding its strategic CrowdStrike partnership, bringing its deep expertise across SIEM, SecOps, cybersecurity strategy, compliance, red teaming and technology stack integration and optimisation to new markets. This expansion empowers organisations across Europe, North America and APJ to move beyond the limits of legacy systems, streamline costs and security operations, and most importantly, stop breaches.

Sekuro is a cyber security and digital resiliency solutions provider that helps CIOs and CISOs take a strategic approach to cyber security risk mitigation and digital transformation. Operating at the intersection of the digital technologies and cyber security industries, Sekuro reduces cyber risk while new technologies are adopted – ultimately building business resiliency and enabling fearless innovation.

Our six practice areas (Strategy and Architecture, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Technology and Platforms, Offensive Security, Managed Security Services and People and Program Enablement) are full of the brightest minds in the industry. They work together to look beyond the threat landscape of today and into an opportunity landscape of tomorrow.

Learn more at sekuro.io