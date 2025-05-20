Coming Together for a Cure Announces Partnership with Cix Health to Launch Innovative Caregiver Support Application

Strategic collaboration addresses critical gaps in care for families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and chronic conditions…

Coming Together for a Cure (CTFAC), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare diseases, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Cix Health to develop a comprehensive Caregiver Support Application that will be offered free to the CTFAC community.

This innovative mobile and desktop solution will centralize healthcare data management, integrate diverse health services, and enable whole-family participation in care coordination through an intuitive, accessible interface. The application represents a significant step forward in CTFAC’s mission to address critical gaps in care affecting families navigating complex medical conditions and serves as a cornerstone of CTFAC’s Trusted Support Network initiative for 2025.

“One of the most significant challenges families face when managing Duchenne and similar conditions is the fragmentation of healthcare information and support resources,” said Maria Balda, Executive Director of Coming Together for a Cure. “Our partnership with Cix Health allows us to create a unified platform that puts comprehensive care coordination tools directly into caregivers’ hands, empowering them to make informed decisions and access vital resources. This application aligns perfectly with our 2025 strategic vision to provide practical solutions to the complex challenges families face every day.”

The Caregiver Support Application will feature the ability to manage healthcare information, appointment management, medication tracking, and access to specialized resources in physical therapy, nutrition, mental health, and palliative care—all identified as critical areas where families need enhanced support.

“At Cix Health, we believe technology should simplify healthcare, not complicate it,” said Brian Ronnau, Chief Executive Officer of Cix Health. “Working with Coming Together for a Cure gives us an opportunity to apply our expertise to create meaningful change for a community with specific, underserved needs. This application is designed to reduce the administrative burden on caregivers so they can focus on what matters most—the well-being of their loved ones and themselves.”

Thanks to the support of generous donors, the application is now available at no cost to individuals and families impacted by rare diseases. Families can apply for free access through a short application process designed to ensure each user receives the most personalized and relevant experience possible. The process is fast, straightforward, and focused on users’ specific needs.

The collaborative platform enables whole-family participation in care coordination by centralizing healthcare information, appointment management, and medication tracking through one secure and easy-to-use interface. This initiative builds upon the organization’s successful partnerships, including their recent collaboration with Cariloop, and notable achievements such as the premiere of their documentary, ‘The Sunshine Dreamer.’

Coming Together for a Cure (CTFAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and chronic conditions by advancing research, education, advocacy, and community support, creating pathways to enhanced care outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit ctfac.org

Cix Health develops innovative healthcare technology solutions focused on improving care coordination and patient outcomes through intuitive, accessible platforms. With expertise in healthcare data integration and user-centered design, Cix Health creates solutions that simplify complex healthcare management. For more information, visit cixhealth.com