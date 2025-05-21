Mission Within Foundation Partners with Psychedelic Medicine Coalition to Support Federal Legislation Expanding Access to Ibogaine Therapy for Veterans

Mission Within Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to healing military veterans and first responders through psychedelic-assisted therapies, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Psychedelic Medicine Coalition to support federal legislation—most notably, the Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025 (H.R. 2623)—aimed at expanding access to ibogaine and other breakthrough treatments for veterans

This partnership brings together two mission-driven organizations committed to addressing the nation’s veteran mental health crisis by advancing evidence-based, innovative therapies through public policy. As part of this collaboration, Mission Within Foundation will work alongside the Psychedelic Medicine Coalition to advocate for the 2025 Centers of Excellence legislation, which would authorize the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish specialized centers to research and deliver therapies such as ibogaine for PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and substance use disorders.

“Ibogaine has shown extraordinary promise in helping veterans heal from severe, treatment-resistant trauma,” said Jay Kopelman, Executive Director of Mission Within Foundation. “The Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act is a critical step in legitimizing and scaling access to these therapies for those who need them most. We’re proud to support this effort in partnership with the Psychedelic Medicine Coalition.”

Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive compound derived from the Tabernanthe iboga shrub, has demonstrated unique potential in disrupting addiction cycles and promoting neurological healing—particularly in veterans coping with the invisible wounds of war. Mission Within Foundation has supported hundreds of veterans through scholarship-funded access to ibogaine-assisted therapy, witnessing transformative outcomes.

“We’re honored to partner with Mission Within Foundation,” said Melissa Lavasani, Founder and CEO of Psychedelic Medicine Coalition. “Their hands-on experience and deep commitment to veterans’ wellness bring invaluable perspective to our advocacy. Together, we are working to ensure that every veteran has access to the care they deserve through safe, effective and federally supported psychedelic treatments.”

Through this partnership, Mission Within Foundation and Psychedelic Medicine Coalition will collaborate to educate lawmakers, build bipartisan support and advocate for the infrastructure needed to responsibly deliver these therapies to the veteran community.

Mission Within Foundation provides scholarships and wraparound support to help U.S. military veterans and first responders access psychedelic-assisted therapy. The foundation champions the healing potential of plant medicine, functional medicine, and meditation to treat PTSD, TBI and moral injury. Learn more at www.missionwithinfoundation.org

Psychedelic Medicine Coalition is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to advancing federal policy that ensures safe, equitable and science-based access to psychedelic therapies. Learn more at www.psychedelicmedicinecoalition.org