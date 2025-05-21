Israeli Forces Fire on International Diplomatic Delegation in Jenin as Global Condemnation Mounts

Israeli troops opened fire near a delegation of diplomats from over 30 countries during an official visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, prompting outrage across Europe, the Arab world, and beyond. The attack—described by Israel as “warning shots”—forced senior diplomats to run for cover amid gunfire, in what observers are calling a dangerous escalation of Israeli impunity.

The 25-person delegation, organized by the Palestinian Authority, included representatives from Italy, Canada, Egypt, Jordan, the UK, Ireland, France, and China, among others. The purpose of the visit was to observe the humanitarian situation in Jenin, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli military operations since January.

Video footage from the scene shows diplomats giving media interviews before a rapid burst of shots scattered the group. The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, claiming the delegation had “deviated from the approved route” and that warning shots were fired to “distance them from the area.” The IDF later expressed “regret for the inconvenience” and promised an internal investigation.

“A Blatant Attack on Diplomacy”

The scene unfolded in broad daylight near one of the entrances to the Jenin refugee camp, an area which has become heavily militarized and blocked off by the IDF using mounds of earth and iron gates. Journalist Hannah McCarthy, who previously visited the same area, described it as “an active military zone under de facto Israeli control despite being inside Area A,” which, under the Oslo Accords, is supposed to be governed by the Palestinian Authority.

“When I was there weeks ago, locals told me clearly—go near the gate, and you’ll be shot,” said McCarthy. “That’s exactly what happened to the diplomats. This wasn’t about unauthorized routes. It was a message: stay out.”

The delegation included armored vehicles and security staff and was accompanied by journalists, whose presence typically offers a protective buffer. But even that was not enough to prevent the apparent targeting of the group.

International Outcry and Diplomatic Fallout

The response from foreign capitals was swift and sharp. Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, and others summoned Israeli ambassadors. The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called the incident “unacceptable under international law,” stating that the EU was reviewing its trade agreement with Israel, which requires “respect for human rights and democratic principles.”

Canadian, Egyptian, and Jordanian officials also condemned the attack, and Britain announced a suspension of free trade talks with Israel. The governments of France and Canada warned of “concrete actions” if Israeli aggression and restrictions on humanitarian access continued.

Ongoing Campaign in Jenin and West Bank

Jenin has become one of the most aggressively targeted areas in the West Bank in recent months. A major Israeli assault in January led to the largest forced displacement of Palestinians in the territory in years. Entire neighborhoods have been cleared out, homes demolished, and roads bulldozed to accommodate Israeli military vehicles. Locals are banned from returning, even to retrieve vital documents or family heirlooms.

“They’ve destroyed homes and installed surveillance infrastructure,” McCarthy said. “People there told me clearly: this is annexation.”

Gaza Offensive Intensifies

The diplomatic shooting incident comes against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli campaign in Gaza, where at least 53,000 Palestinians have been killed—mostly women and children—according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In Khan Younis alone, 24 people, including 14 from one family, were killed on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the entire Gaza Strip will be under Israeli military control following the new offensive.

Despite a limited lifting of the blockade, aid distribution in Gaza remains almost nonexistent. Community kitchens and bakeries have shut down, and humanitarian officials describe extreme delays due to Israeli-imposed logistical hurdles and deteriorating infrastructure.

“There is no flour, no food, no water,” said Sabah Warsh Agha, a 67-year-old from Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. “We used to get water from the pump. Now the pump has stopped. There is no gas or diesel.”

Diplomats in the Crosshairs

The shooting in Jenin has galvanized international attention. Palestinian officials accuse Israel of deliberately targeting the delegation to suppress scrutiny of its conduct in the West Bank. Independent Irish Senator Frances Black described the event as “a shocking attempt to intimidate the global community.”

“This is part of a broader pattern of ethnic cleansing, home demolitions, and forced displacement,” she said. “Now even foreign diplomats are not safe. The message is clear: Israel will act with impunity.”

Critics say that only real consequences—legal, economic, and diplomatic—can deter further violations.

“The world is watching,” Black added. “But unless we act, it’s just watching a horror film unfold in real time.”