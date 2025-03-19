A new international legal initiative, Global 195, has been launched with the aim of holding accountable individuals accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The coalition, spearheaded by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), brings together legal experts, human rights organizations, and policymakers from multiple jurisdictions in a bid to pursue justice where international institutions have failed.

Unveiled on March 18, Global 195 aims to leverage domestic and international legal mechanisms to prosecute individuals suspected of violations of international law, particularly within the Israeli military and political leadership. The initiative is named after the number of sovereign states in the world, underscoring its global reach and ambition.

The coalition has compiled extensive evidence, including 135 first-hand eyewitness testimonies, in an effort to build strong legal cases against those allegedly responsible for war crimes. Among the measures being considered are private arrest warrants, legal proceedings across multiple jurisdictions, and the activation of domestic laws that allow for the prosecution of international crimes.

According to ICJP Director Tayab Ali, Global 195 seeks to counter the inaction of international bodies by mobilizing domestic legal systems. “For too long, those responsible for serious violations of international law have acted with impunity. Global 195 is a decisive step toward ensuring accountability and justice for the victims in Gaza,” Ali stated at the coalition’s launch event.

Countries actively supporting the initiative include Malaysia, Türkiye, Norway, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the United Kingdom, among others. Legal teams within these nations are working to identify and pursue suspects who may be subject to arrest under their respective judicial systems.

The launch of Global 195 comes amid increasing calls for accountability over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where human rights organizations have repeatedly documented alleged violations of international law. While international bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations have faced criticism for delays in taking decisive legal action, Global 195 seeks to fill this gap by utilizing national courts to bring cases forward.

The initiative has already garnered significant attention, with supporters hailing it as a groundbreaking step toward justice and detractors questioning its implications for international diplomacy. Israeli officials have yet to formally respond to the coalition’s actions, but legal experts suggest that the move could complicate travel and diplomatic engagements for individuals identified in legal cases.

Global 195 and the Hind Rajab Foundation

While Global 195 focuses on legal accountability and prosecution of war crimes, the Hind Rajab Foundation takes a different but complementary approach by advocating for justice through humanitarian efforts and victim support. Named after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child who became a symbol of the suffering endured by civilians in Gaza, the foundation provides aid, psychological support, and documentation of human rights violations.

Hind Rajab was a six-year-old girl who was killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers while trapped in a car in Gaza. Her desperate pleas for help over the phone to rescuers were widely reported, but when emergency responders attempted to reach her, they too were killed by Israeli forces. Despite international condemnation and calls for accountability, none of the soldiers responsible for her killing or the attack on her rescuers have faced justice.

Unlike Global 195, which primarily pursues legal avenues to prosecute war crimes through domestic and international courts, the Hind Rajab Foundation works to ensure that the voices of victims and their families are heard. The foundation collects testimonies and evidence to be used in legal proceedings but does not engage directly in litigation. Instead, it collaborates with organizations like Global 195 by offering firsthand accounts and survivor narratives, which are crucial for legal cases.

The foundation has seen both successes and setbacks in its pursuit of justice. It has played a key role in gathering evidence that has led to arrest warrants being issued against IDF soldiers in multiple countries. In some cases, this has nearly resulted in arrests, including a recent high-profile case in Brazil where an IDF officer was on the verge of being detained before fleeing the country to evade justice. Similar incidents have occurred in other jurisdictions where legal action was initiated, only for suspects to escape before law enforcement could act. These developments highlight both the effectiveness and the challenges of holding war crime suspects accountable on a global scale.

Both initiatives share the goal of seeking justice, but they operate through different means—one through judicial mechanisms and the other through advocacy and victim support. The existence of both highlights the multifaceted approach needed to address war crimes and human rights abuses in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of legal action alongside humanitarian aid and public awareness campaigns.

As Global 195 sets its sights on legal challenges ahead, its impact on the global justice system and the ongoing conflict in Gaza remains to be seen. However, its emergence signals a new era in the pursuit of accountability for war crimes, potentially reshaping the international legal landscape in the process.