The Breakdown of the Gaza Ceasefire: A Turning Point in Global Politics

The fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has collapsed, revealing what many analysts argue was an inevitable outcome. From the outset, Israeli officials showed little interest in advancing to the next stage of negotiations, instead adhering to a long-standing approach that could be summed up as: What can we get away with?

For decades, Israel has maintained a policy of aggressive territorial expansion, drawing comparisons to a volatile and unchecked force in the international arena. The Western narrative often cloaks the conflict in ambiguity, labeling it “complicated,” yet among Israeli policymakers, journalists, and military personnel, the objective remains clear—ethnic cleansing.

A Crime in Plain Sight

As the war in Gaza escalates, the destruction is no longer seen as collateral damage but as the goal itself. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, and over 20,000 children have lost their lives. The aim appears to be rendering Gaza uninhabitable, with discussions emerging about repurposing the land in what can only be described as grotesque “blue skies thinking.”

Despite the unequivocal devastation, Western governments and media continue to frame the violence in a way that absolves Israel of responsibility. The pattern of reporting creates an illusion of balance while masking the reality: a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in broad daylight.

The Ramadan Massacre: A New Low

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday local time in the Gaza Strip, Washington inaugurated a new era in world politics. This was the moment Israel timed its attacks on dozens of targets in Gaza to coincide with Sahur, the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims in preparation for a day of fasting. The timing was designed to inflict maximum civilian casualties as families across Gaza gathered to eat and pray during the holy month of Ramadan, even if they had little or no food to consume.

The mass simultaneous attacks on 100 separate locations achieved their objective, surpassing in one night all previous acts of wanton butchery by Israeli forces during the 18-month war on Gaza. More than 400 Palestinians were killed, including over 170 children, according to Gaza health officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought and received the green light from Washington before launching these attacks. U.S. President Donald Trump thus signaled a new era in global affairs by giving his consent for a wave of strikes that shattered every aspect of the ceasefire deal signed in the presence of international guarantors. With this act, Trump turned the West into the wild west—demonstrating that no treaty, ceasefire, or international agreement the U.S. signs is worth the paper it’s printed on.

Political Expediency Over Human Lives

For Netanyahu, the timing of the attacks was everything. On Tuesday, he was due to appear in court on multiple corruption charges, a case that is tightening the political noose around his neck. The renewed war gave him an excuse to avoid attending court. The bombardment also coincided with a key budget vote, where ultra-Orthodox lawmakers were threatening to topple the government if a law excluding their community from conscription was not passed.

Far-right extremist figures such as Itamar Ben-Gvir are now back in the cabinet, and Netanyahu’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, was vindicated when he assured the world that Netanyahu would resume the war in Gaza on Tuesday. Smotrich openly dismissed hostage families, stating that their demands had been “heard too much,” while Aela Meta, the daughter-in-law of a slain Israeli captive, condemned the actions, saying, “We thought we were serving in the Israeli army, not the army of God’s vengeance.”

For religious Zionists, who now form the single most powerful political bloc in Israel, this campaign is precisely about divine vengeance. For years, they have sought to turn a territorial dispute into a religious war, and their latest escalation suggests they are succeeding.

Regional Instability and the Risk of War

Beyond Gaza, Israel’s actions are destabilizing the broader Middle East. Jordan and Egypt, long considered reliable security partners, now face existential dilemmas. In Jordan, government sources have explicitly warned that they will go to war before allowing an influx of Palestinian refugees that could collapse their fragile political balance. This is not posturing—it is a dire acknowledgment of their country’s limitations.

Yet, Israel appears willing to risk these alliances. The very security that Israel has enjoyed along its eastern frontier, guaranteed by Jordan for half a century, is now at risk of unraveling. Even within Israel’s security establishment, officials in Shin Bet and Mossad are reportedly alarmed at the recklessness of the current leadership.

The Bigger Picture: A Superpower in Submission

Perhaps the most perplexing aspect of this crisis is the deference of the United States to Israeli policy. Despite possessing overwhelming global influence, American leaders continue to subordinate their own strategic interests to Israel’s hardline expansionist goals. While this has long been the case, the current level of acquiescence—despite the damage to America’s global standing—is striking.

As Israel continues to alienate the Arab and Muslim world, Washington is left managing the fallout. The question remains: How does this serve American interests? The answer is increasingly unclear.

A Crossroads for Humanity

What is happening in Gaza is not just another chapter in an ongoing conflict—it is, arguably, the greatest crime of the 21st century so far. And yet, mainstream media continues to fail in its coverage, unable or unwilling to present the full scale of the horror.

The future of Israel-Palestine may ultimately depend on whether global opinion forces a change in approach. Historically, settler-colonial states have faced two outcomes: either the indigenous population is erased, or the oppressors are eventually forced into an egalitarian political framework. The latter outcome may seem unthinkable now, but history suggests that movements for justice, no matter how long they take, tend to prevail in the end.

In a world where facts are obscured by power, independent journalism remains a critical force for truth. If we fail to recognize genocide when it unfolds in real time, what does that say about the future of international law, human rights, and our collective conscience?