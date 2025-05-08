Evolution Dome and TDS deliver 137 pods for major healthcare conference

Inflatable breakout rooms provide flexible, soundproof meeting spaces for 1,500 attendees at the Gaylord Palms Hotel.

Evolution Dome, a leading provider of inflatable event structures, has completed a large-scale installation of 137 custom “Meeting Pods” for a private healthcare conference hosted at the Gaylord Palms Hotel in Orlando, Florida, from April 1st to 3rd, and required a rapid and innovative solution to host breakout sessions for 1,500 attendees.

In partnership with Total Destination Solutions (TDS), Evolution Dome transformed the hotel’s exhibit hall into a fully functional meeting hub, featuring 5m x 6m inflatable office pods—each capable of hosting 15 people. Despite a tight setup window, the team completed the full installation in just 10 hours, two hours ahead of schedule.

“We created 137 breakout rooms for 8-15 people each, for a 1,500-person meeting inside the Gaylord Palms exhibit hall,” said Rance Brown, VP of Sales at TDS.

“These inflatable ‘Meeting Pods’ were the perfect solution. Instead of using 137 hotel sleeping rooms with multi-day charges, BEOs, and costly furniture removal, we centralized everything. One entry point, one lounge with F&B, one BEO, and one very happy client. This was a game-changer,” he added.

Each pod offered soundproofing and privacy for confidential discussions, ensuring all meetings ran simultaneously without disruption. The pods featured adjustable fans for air circulation and white noise, helping to mask external sounds. Their open-top design maintained the same ambient temperature as the exhibit hall, keeping the environment comfortable.

The inflatable structures were a strategic solution to a logistical challenge, minimizing setup time, avoiding extensive venue costs, and enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

“The client was blown away by the speed of setup and how effective the pods were at delivering privacy and acoustic control,” said Ash Austin, Director at Evolution Dome. “We’re proud to have helped our client deliver such a successful and seamless event.”

Total Destination Solutions (TDS) is a division of Total Transportation Solutions (TTS), a premier provider of large-scale shuttle logistics and transportation services in major U.S. cities. Founded on a decade of excellence in serving high-end clientele, TDS was launched by TTS President Nora Miles to deliver the same gold-standard service to clients in need of expert destination management.

Led by industry veterans Rance Brown and David Lewis—who bring over 30 years of combined experience in the meetings and events industry—TDS specialises in creating seamless, worry-free programs from start to finish. Based in Orlando, Florida, TDS offers scalable, on-the-ground solutions across all major U.S. destinations, combining logistical expertise with unmatched service to deliver exceptional event experiences every time.

Founded in 2010, Evolution Dome is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of temporary inflatable event structures, with distributors in the UK, US, and New Zealand. Evolution Dome’s mission is to provide temporary structures that minimise organiser stress and maximise comfort and convenience for audiences.

Its award-winning Sealed Air Beam Technology & Design provides unique and highly versatile spaces for events across the industry, including conferences, roadshows, product launches, corporate functions, and more.

