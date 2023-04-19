Immuta Awarded Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud

Immuta , a data security leader, today announced that it has been awarded the Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud . Immuta is extending the depth of its data security and access control capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

Immuta and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, are securely mobilizing the world’s data with the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers effectively protect and leverage their data by providing them with automated data discovery and classification, scalable data access controls, dynamic data masking, auditing and reporting, and risk detection indicators.

“It’s no secret that data plays a vital role in providing the most effective patient care and coverage for healthcare organizations, and accelerates research and innovation in life sciences. These organizations must also ensure that valuable patient and research data is not exposed to those who have no right or reason to see it while remaining compliant with a myriad of industry rules, regulations, and standards,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “Receiving the Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency Badge validates not only our continued partnership with Snowflake, but also Immuta’s ability to help joint customers strike the right balance between data security and access in an industry where the stakes are exceptionally high.”

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Data-driven organizations in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry who are using Snowflake can leverage Immuta to enable fast, safe, and trusted access to critical health data for research, innovation, and more efficient operations.

“Snowflake and Immuta’s partnership continues to evaluate what’s possible with data and how we can help customers achieve better outcomes for patients, customers, partners, and their businesses while maintaining security and governance standards,” said Jesse Cugliotta, Global Industry Lead – Healthcare and Life Sciences, Snowflake. “Immuta’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world’s data to change the way care is delivered.”

With Immuta and Snowflake, joint customers can securely share data with third parties to bring essential resources into the data analysis process and accelerate speed to insights. For example, health insurance provider NIB Group is able to share sensitive data with external partners to deliver affordable coverage options to its customers, all while remaining fully compliant with data privacy regulations.

“Snowflake on the output side allows us to securely talk to external organizations with Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data,” said Kurt Gardiner, senior engineering manager at NIB Group. “We use Immuta on the inside to answer the vital question of who can access what depending on who you are and if you are allowed to be seeing certain information.”

Learn more about Snowflake and Immuta in healthcare at HIMSS23, April 17-21 in Chicago, IL. Attend their joint session on Wednesday, April 19 at 2pm CT, “Powering Your Data Mesh with Snowflake and Immuta,” presented by Murali Gandhirajan, Industry Field CTO, Healthcare, Snowflake, and Steve Touw, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Immuta.

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.