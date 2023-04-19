Revolutionary Bloom™ Air Purifier by Dupray wins two prestigious design awards in less than two weeks

Bloom™ Air Purifier, the latest innovative product from Dupray, has been recognized with two of the most coveted design awards in the industry: the Red Dot Product Design Award and the iF Design Award.

Bloom™ Air Purifier, the latest innovative product from Dupray, has been recognized with two of the most coveted design awards in the industry: the Red Dot Product Design Award and the iF Design Award. Bloom™ features a unique design with an integrated planter that allows users to grow a plant directly inside the unit, while its medical-grade HEPA-13 air filtration efficiently removes 99.97% of air pollutants like dust, smoke, bacteria, viruses, allergens, odors and more. A wood table top can also be used to transform Bloom™ into a stylish accent table with storage.

“We’re thrilled to receive these two prestigious design awards that are a testament to our team’s dedication to designing an innovative and functional air purifier that also looks beautiful in any home or office space,” said Sébastien Dupéré, President and Co-founder of Dupray. “Our goal is to help people breathe cleaner, healthier air while also adding a touch of nature to their indoor environment. We are very proud to be recognized by such highly esteemed organizations.”

The Red Dot Product Design Award is one of the most renowned design awards in the world. It recognizes the best in product design, and winners are selected by an international panel of experts. The iF Design Award is another prestigious award that celebrates outstanding design and innovation, and is awarded by a jury made up of independent experts from around the world.

Bloom™ features a BioSilver™ treated antibacterial pre-filter that is available in various colors, and a smart AutoDetect™ mode with an infrared particle sensor to continuously monitor the air quality and adjust the fan speed of the air purifier accordingly. Bloom™ is ideal for large rooms in homes or offices as it provides coverage of up to 1,517 sq. ft. and drastically improves the air quality while also blending in perfectly with the decor.

Recognized for its expertise in high-end steam cleaners since 2008, Dupray quickly expanded its offer to design and manufacture home and commercial products ranging from steam cleaners to air purifiers. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Dupray offers quality products backed by first-class customer service and proudly serves consumers across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

