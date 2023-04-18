KELKOO GROUP EAGERLY AWAITS PUBLICATION OF UK BILL TO REIN IN BIG TECH AND PROMOTE COMPETITION AND INNOVATION IN UK AND BEYOND

The draft UK Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Bill is expected to be published very soon. Comparison shopping service, Kelkoo Group, which was taken to the cliff edge by Google’s market abuse, eagerly awaits the new rules that could be a gamechanger for innovation and fair competition in digital markets. Kelkoo has been campaigning for fundamental change and fairness in a global digital marketplace in the UK, US, and the EU for over a decade.

Kelkoo Group CEO Richard Stables said: “The world is watching to see if the UK Government will stand up to Big Tech and create a regulatory environment with teeth that is conducive to fairness and opportunity for all. Regulators in Brussels and Washington DC will be taking note.

“Genuine competition will promote innovation and, if implemented as intended and not watered-down following pressure from Big Tech, the proposals will allow the Competition and Markets Authority to restore a level playing field for smaller businesses and shopping choices for consumers.”

Kelkoo Group will be issuing a statement on the day of the Bill’s publication. In the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

Kelkoo Group was a hugely successful comparison-shopping service (CSS) that helped consumers to make great shopping choices and helped online retailers to reach those consumers. However, virtually overnight, Kelkoo was taken to a cliff edge by Google’s self-preferencing behaviour.

Lead complainant in the Google Shopping Case:

We are one of the lead complainants in the Google Shopping case in Europe and have been lobbying for fair digital markets since 2011. We are in regular dialogue with global regulators who are keen to end monopolist behaviour and restore competition and consumer choice.

