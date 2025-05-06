The End of the Due Diligence Bottleneck? Valutico’s “Done Diligence” Arrives

Valutico Launches AI Platform to Revolutionise Due Diligence.

The financial world’s most persistent bottleneck — due diligence — meets its match today as Valutico launches “Done Diligence,” an AI-powered platform designed to transform how professionals evaluate transactions. What once required teams of analysts and weeks of effort can now be accomplished with remarkable speed and precision, marking a definitive before-and-after moment in financial deal-making.

The traditional weeks-long due diligence process has been overhauled by a smart AI system. With Done Diligence, finance professionals just upload their documents — the system does the rest: from research and analysis to red flag detection and full report generation, in seconds.

This breakthrough comes at a critical inflection point for the finance industry, where the convergence of increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and widespread political uncertainty has created unprecedented challenges for due diligence professionals. The mounting pressure to complete more thorough evaluations in compressed timeframes has made traditional methods unsustainable, making Valutico’s technology not merely advantageous but essential for maintaining market competitiveness.

The Due Diligence Crisis

The scale of the due diligence crisis becomes clear through recent data from Bayes Business School, whose analysis of over 900 global deals reveals a troubling trend: due diligence processes now consume 203 days on average — a 64% increase from the 124-day average documented in 2013. This dramatic timeline expansion, driven by political uncertainties and ESG considerations, represents thousands of additional professional hours dedicated to each transaction. Thus, Valutico has stepped in with a new solution built with the latest in AI technology.

A New Era with Done Diligence

For finance professionals, Done Diligence represents nothing short of a paradigm shift in transaction execution capabilities. Analysts and associates who typically dedicate 70-80 hour weeks to an exhaustive analysis of documents, checking of details, and conducting research in multiple areas, will find these tasks automated and enhanced. The platform’s ability to synthesize findings from thousands of financial documents enables senior professionals to focus on strategic guidance rather than oversight of analytical processes. More significantly, firms can now maintain high standards of diligence even in competitive bid situations where time constraints previously forced compromise.

Financial investors and corporates , as well as their advisors, stand to fundamentally transform their deal evaluation process, potentially multiplying the number of opportunities they can thoroughly evaluate. By automating the initial assessment and red flag identification, investment professionals can allocate more resources to value creation planning and competitive differentiation strategies. The ripple effect will extend to limited partners, who benefit from both accelerated capital deployment and more thoroughly vetted investments. Mid-market PE firms and advisors, traditionally disadvantaged by smaller analyst teams, may experience the most dramatic competitive repositioning as Done Diligence levels the analytical playing field.

Key Features of the Done Diligence Platform

Done Diligence arrives in the financial world equipped with several noteworthy capabilities that ensure its significant impact, including:

AI-Powered Document Analysis

The ability to upload and analyse files or entire data rooms to extract key information and surface insights instantly.

Automated Report Generation

The creation of white-labeled, presentation-ready reports in seconds.

Smart Risk Detection

Uncover gaps, inconsistencies, and red flags using intelligent AI checks. Get initial assessments on a due diligence finding’s impact on valuation — all conveniently integrated with the world’s leading valuation tool.

Data Privacy and Security

In the age of AI, data control is paramount — Done Diligence keeps all sensitive information within EU borders, delivering revolutionary analytics with absolute peace of mind.

Key Quotes

“In developing Done Diligence, we didn’t set out to incrementally improve due diligence — we wanted to fundamentally reimagine it,” states Paul Resch, CEO of Valutico. “What we’ve created isn’t just automation of existing processes but an entirely new methodology that combines human expertise with artificial intelligence. The result is not only faster due diligence but smarter due diligence that uncovers insights human analysts might miss and enables professionals to focus on the judgment-intensive aspects where they add the most value. This represents our vision for the future of financial analysis — technology that enhances and augments rather than replaces human expertise.”

“What excites me most about Done Diligence is how we’ve applied AI to transform not just one aspect of due diligence, but the entire process end-to-end,” explains Max Arrich, technology innovator and architect behind the Done Diligence platform now at Valutico. “The current release only scratches the surface of our roadmap. The validation functionality — allowing users to instantly verify sources and methodologies — has been a particular focus, as it builds the trust necessary for adoption. We’ve also prioritized security and usability above all else, recognizing that even the most powerful AI is worthless if professionals can not trust it or find it cumbersome to use.”

Links

https://valutico.com/done-diligence

Paul Resch is the founder and CEO of the world’s leading business valuation software, Valutico. With a professional career in mergers and acquisitions, his focus covers the entire valuation landscape. After work at Deutsche Bank, he developed Valutico as a solution to the widespread problem of a frustratingly slow and error-prone valuation process. By working with finance experts and data scientists, Valutico was born to change the quality and speed at which practitioners could perform reliable valuations.

As a PhD researcher in Econometrics, Maximilian Arrich focuses on practical AI applications in finance. His models are used to refine and accelerate Valutico’s business valuation platform.