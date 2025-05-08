type here...
EuropeBusinessTechnology
1 min.Read

Valuing Freedom, Unity and Peace on Europe Day 2025 as we Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration

R Powell
By R Powell

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate the founding of the European Union and the values that define it—freedom, unity, and peace. These values must never be taken for granted. At a time when democratic principles are under increasing pressure, both from within and beyond our borders, we must cherish, defend, and renew them.

A free, independent, and pluralistic press is a cornerstone of European democracy. Journalism plays a critical role in holding power to account, informing citizens, and providing resilience against the rising tide of information manipulation, and state-sponsored propaganda. Media freedom is not just a principle—it is a safeguard of peace and democracy.

But today, the unchecked spread of AI-generated content by platforms and chatbots—delivered without fact-checking, transparency, or legal accountability—risks eroding public trust in professional verified editorial sources. When synthetic information is treated as equivalent to journalism, the very foundations of public discourse and democratic decision-making are weakened.

In a world that is rapidly changing and increasingly complex, our strength lies in unity, courage, curiosity, and inclusion. But also in integrity, innovation, and a shared commitment to truth. Journalism rooted in knowledge and passion gives meaning to those ideals.

Europe Day is a time to reflect not only on our achievements but also on the challenges ahead. And it is through open conversation, collaboration, and a free press that we will continue to confront those challenges and build the resilience our democracy needs.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epceurope

DPCMO – Danske Pressepublikationers Kollektive  https://dpcmo.dk

EMMA – European Magazine Media Association www.magazinemedia.eu

ENPA – European Newspaper Publishers’ Association  www.enpa.eu

EPC – European Publishers Council   www.epceurope.eu

EFJ – European Federation of Journalists  https://europeanjournalists.org

NME – News Media Europe  www.newsmediaeurope.eu 

Hot this week

Europe

From Jihad to the Élysée: Paris Welcomes Syria’s Former Militant Leader Amid Bataclan Anniversary

0
In a move drawing intense scrutiny and quiet outrage,...
Europe

How The Daily Telegraph Became a Mouthpiece for Zionism and Lost Its Credibility

0
Once considered one of the most influential and respected...
Americas

The Day Britain Turned on Israel: Parliament Condemns Gaza’s “Ethnic Cleansing”, Tables Sanctions and Palestinian Recognition

0
In one of the most extraordinary and emotionally charged...
Europe

“We Will Not Surrender”: Senior Hamas Official Outlines Ceasefire Terms, Warns of Regional Escalation Without Palestinian Statehood

0
In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Jeremy Scahill...
Business

The End of the Due Diligence Bottleneck? Valutico’s “Done Diligence” Arrives

0
Valutico Launches AI Platform to Revolutionise Due Diligence. The financial...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

EuropeTechnologyAmericasBusinessnew articlesNews
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
From Jihad to the Élysée: Paris Welcomes Syria’s Former Militant Leader Amid Bataclan Anniversary

© 2025 - greatreporter.com - All rights reserved.