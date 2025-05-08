Valuing Freedom, Unity and Peace on Europe Day 2025 as we Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate the founding of the European Union and the values that define it—freedom, unity, and peace. These values must never be taken for granted. At a time when democratic principles are under increasing pressure, both from within and beyond our borders, we must cherish, defend, and renew them.

A free, independent, and pluralistic press is a cornerstone of European democracy. Journalism plays a critical role in holding power to account, informing citizens, and providing resilience against the rising tide of information manipulation, and state-sponsored propaganda. Media freedom is not just a principle—it is a safeguard of peace and democracy.

But today, the unchecked spread of AI-generated content by platforms and chatbots—delivered without fact-checking, transparency, or legal accountability—risks eroding public trust in professional verified editorial sources. When synthetic information is treated as equivalent to journalism, the very foundations of public discourse and democratic decision-making are weakened.

In a world that is rapidly changing and increasingly complex, our strength lies in unity, courage, curiosity, and inclusion. But also in integrity, innovation, and a shared commitment to truth. Journalism rooted in knowledge and passion gives meaning to those ideals.

Europe Day is a time to reflect not only on our achievements but also on the challenges ahead. And it is through open conversation, collaboration, and a free press that we will continue to confront those challenges and build the resilience our democracy needs.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epceurope

DPCMO – Danske Pressepublikationers Kollektive https://dpcmo.dk

EMMA – European Magazine Media Association www.magazinemedia.eu

ENPA – European Newspaper Publishers’ Association www.enpa.eu

EPC – European Publishers Council www.epceurope.eu

EFJ – European Federation of Journalists https://europeanjournalists.org

NME – News Media Europe www.newsmediaeurope.eu