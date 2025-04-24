Fintech Visionaries Brett King & Chris Skinner Unite at WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd

WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., the groundbreaking Swiss fintech firm pioneering a revolutionary financial infrastructure and next-generation financial ECO-System beyond traditional Open Banking, proudly announces Brett King’s appointment to its Global Advisory Board, joining forces with fintech legend and Co-Founder Chris Skinner.

Brett King

Brett King is a globally acclaimed futurist, bestselling author (“Bank 4.0,” “The Rise of Technosocialism”), and one of the world’s most influential fintech thought leaders, ranked among the Top-10 Global Futurists. He has advised major institutions worldwide, including the Obama Administration in the U.S., and currently serves as an advisor to the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia. Brett also hosts the leading global fintech podcast, “Breaking Banks,” reaching listeners in over 180 countries worldwide.

Chris Skinner

Chris Skinner is internationally renowned as the “father of Open Banking” and a prominent fintech visionary, recognized globally for his profound industry insights. He is the acclaimed author of several groundbreaking fintech books (“Digital Bank,” “Digital Human,” and “The Future of Banking”), and founder of the influential fintech blog thefinanser.com. Chris Skinner has provided strategic guidance and consultancy for global institutions including the United Nations, the World Bank, and has spoken regularly at the World Economic Forum (WEF). He was recently voted among the top fintech influencers globally.

Strategic and Operational Excellence through Unique Combination

Chris Skinner brings unparalleled strategic insight, profound regulatory expertise, and deep industry knowledge of digital transformation and Open Banking.

brings unparalleled strategic insight, profound regulatory expertise, and deep industry knowledge of digital transformation and Open Banking. Brett King complements this perfectly with extensive operational banking experience, exceptional global media presence, innovation leadership, and influential international reach.

complements this perfectly with extensive operational banking experience, exceptional global media presence, innovation leadership, and influential international reach. Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO, enriches this powerful duo with deep Swiss banking expertise, visionary leadership, a revolutionary customer-centric methodology, and groundbreaking innovations developed together with his exceptional team of fintech experts and a strong development team.

This unique trio represents an unprecedented global fintech powerhouse—perfectly positioned to radically accelerate WebAccountPlus’s global market entry, investor interest, and overall credibility.

Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO, warmly welcomes Brett King:

“On behalf of the entire WebAccountPlus team, it is a great honor and genuine pleasure to welcome Brett King to our Global Advisory Board. Brett’s extraordinary global fintech vision and dynamic market presence inspire us greatly, and we’re truly excited about the incredible journey ahead. With Brett and Chris Skinner joining forces at WebAccountPlus, we’re perfectly positioned to redefine global fintech leadership through our revolutionary financial infrastructure and next-generation ECO-System.”

Brett King, new Advisory Board Member, commented:

” Joining WebAccountPlus alongside Roland Stähli, his remarkable team of financial technologists, along with my long-time friend and collaborator Chris Skinner, is an extraordinary opportunity to take the next step in revolutionizing financial services globally. Next generation emerging tech and financial services infrastructure has been a mainstay of my books over the last decade, and the innovative ECO-System Roland and his team have developed aligns perfectly with this disruptive future. Building the future of finance starts today.”

Chris Skinner, Co-Founder, adds:

“Brett’s addition significantly reinforces our global operational capabilities and international influence. The synergy between Brett’s dynamic market presence, Roland’s visionary innovation, our fintech experts, strong development team, and my strategic approach ensures WebAccountPlus is ideally positioned to lead the global evolution from Open Banking to a truly customer-centric, democratized financial ECO-System.”

Investor Value and Strategic Financing Round

WebAccountPlus is now preparing a major strategic financing round, intended first for the nationwide rollout in an initial ASEAN market and subsequently to support accelerated global expansion. The involvement of Brett King and Chris Skinner significantly enhances the attractiveness and credibility of this financing round for international investors.

Strategic Clarification regarding WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG and WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd.:

WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., based in Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland, has been specifically established to strategically drive the international rollout and global expansion of the revolutionary WebAccountPlus ECO-System. The existing entity, WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG, with Chris Skinner serving on its Advisory Board as well, will continue to operate independently, explicitly focusing on the Swiss domestic market. In the upcoming months, WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG will launch a comprehensive Business Management and Financial Platform tailored specifically for SMEs and private individuals in Switzerland, thus providing substantial added value and innovation to its existing shareholders and customers.

The clear strategic separation between WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG (Swiss market focus) and WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd. (exclusively international rollout) ensures optimal market penetration, specialized expertise, and maximum operational efficiency in both domestic and global markets.

This carefully structured separation allows each company to leverage its respective strengths, resources, and strategic objectives without conflict, thereby creating substantial added value for customers, investors, and stakeholders in both the Swiss and international markets.

WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd.:

WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., headquartered in Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland, is building the global financial infrastructure of the next decade—an AI-driven, blockchain-secured Eco-System empowering governments, central banks, World Bank, NGOs, banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, private equity and venture capital funds, fintech platforms, payment providers, telecom companies, corporates, SMEs, accounting firms, healthcare and educational institutions, suppliers, job portals, global marketplaces such as Alibaba and Amazon, and individuals. The revolutionary platform seamlessly integrates ERP, automated accounting, instant lending, and a unique data-democratization model, creating an unprecedented impact that will fundamentally transform the global economy and revolutionize banking, insurance, commerce, education, and healthcare as we know it.

Next Strategic Milestones:

WebAccountPlus is finalizing a landmark national digitization partnership with an ASEAN government, setting the foundation for rapid global adoption and scaling.



Website: www.webaccountplus.com

www.webaccountplus.ai (currently under development – launching soon)