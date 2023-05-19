WebAccountPlus Announces Partnership with Leading Global Fintech Influencer and Best-Selling Author, Chris Skinner, to Join Advisory Board and Become Shareholder

WebAccountPlus, the pioneering digital corporate advisor and world’s first ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), banks, trustees, insurance companies, fiduciaries, corporate and wealth advisors, is thrilled to announce the addition of Chris Skinner to its advisory board and as a shareholder of the company. Recognized as one of the most influential figures in fintech, banking and technology, Skinner brings a wealth of expertise and insight to WebAccountPlus.

Skinner, a visionary leader in the fintech sector, is known for his pioneering work in the formation of one of the world’s first mobile banks and his role as an independent commentator on financial markets through his popular blog, the Finanser.com. He has advised CEOs and leaders from every continent of the world including the United Nations, the White House, the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. His latest book, Digital for Good, exemplifies his belief in the power of technology and finance to address today’s environmental and social issues. As a visiting lecturer at Cambridge University and a TEDx speaker, Skinner has disseminated his insights to a global audience, cementing his reputation as a leading authority in the field.

“We are excited to have Chris Skinner join our advisory board and become a shareholder,” said Roland Staehli, CEO of WebAccountPlus. “His unparalleled expertise and progressive style in digital transformation and the financial technology sector will bring an invaluable perspective to our platform. With his involvement, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the banking advisory and fiduciary business.”

Skinner also shared his enthusiasm about joining WebAccountPlus’s advisory board: “I’m delighted to contribute to the transformative work of WebAccountPlus. Their commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence in the banking and fiduciary industry aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of financial services. I’m eager to work with the team to drive meaningful change.”

