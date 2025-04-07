Wall Street Veteran Paul Abrahimzadeh Joins 1789 Capital as Senior Partner

1789 Capital, the pioneering investment firm dedicated to providing funding to companies building the next era of American prosperity, is proud to announce that Paul Abrahimzadeh has joined as a Senior Partner. Abrahimzadeh, a recognized leader in finance with a track record of transformative deals, brings deep expertise in capital markets and investment banking.

Abrahimzadeh joins 1789 having spent nearly a quarter century at Citigroup advising corporate clients, financial sponsors, and institutional investors on some of the most complex and high-profile transactions in the industry. Most recently he served as the bank’s Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets in North America.

“Paul is a world-class investment banker who understands the confluence of capital raising and funding the next generation of iconic American growth companies,” said Omeed Malik, Co-Founder & CEO of 1789 Capital. “His experience and deep relationships align perfectly with our mission to drive strategic, growth-oriented investment in industries that matter most to this country.”

His addition marks a significant milestone for 1789 Capital as it continues to add to its roster of senior partners. Abrahimzadeh will play a central role in expanding 1789 Capital’s platform, focused on sourcing new growth equity and crossover investments, capital raising and strategic initiatives. He will also serve as a key liaison for the fund with its portfolio companies as they grow and expand their banking needs.

Chris Buskirk, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer of 1789 Capital, added, “Paul has been at the center of major financial transactions throughout his career, giving him a unique perspective on markets and investment opportunities. As 1789 continues to drive forward-thinking investment in the next generation of growth companies, his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and identify exceptional opportunities will undoubtedly drive alpha.”

1789 Capital has rapidly gained prominence as a disruptive force in the investing landscape. Its commitment to “EIG” – Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth — is driving an unmatched era of capital formation centered on building the next era of American prosperity.

Donald Trump Jr., Senior Partner, emphasized the importance of the hire saying, “Paul is an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His Wall Street pedigree, coupled with an entrepreneurial mindset, aligns perfectly with our mission to deploy capital in ways that enhance the economic strength of our country.”

In joining 1789 Capital, Abrahimzadeh stated: “I am thrilled to partner with Omeed, Chris, Don Jr. and team in building an investment firm that prioritizes both returns and principles. 1789 Capital represents a new era of finance – one that empowers investors and businesses who want to achieve American Exceptionalism together.”

Founded in 2022 by Omeed Malik and Chris Buskirk, 1789 Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing financing to companies in the budding Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth (“EIG”) economy, which is driving the next era of American prosperity. The firm is based in Palm Beach, Florida.