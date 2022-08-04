29th Street Capital Welcomes Paul Melkus as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Capital Markets

Paul Melkus has joined 29th Street Capital (29SC) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Capital Markets. In this role, Melkus is responsible for company financials, investor reporting, institutional investor relations, banking and treasury management, and acquisition execution for the 29 th Street Capital team.

“Paul brings an extensive wealth of knowledge from his experience in many facets of the real estate industry,” said 29SC’s Managing Principal Robb Bollhoffer. “As we continue our growth initiatives, the 29th Street Capital team is confident that his experience will accelerate our forward momentum.”

Melkus has been in the real estate industry for over 35 years. His primary focus has been on capital markets, asset management, and finance. Previously, he held the CFO position for a public REIT and served on its Board of Directors. Additionally, Melkus held the role of Global Head of Capital Markets for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s real estate team and served as a senior member of their investment committee.

“I am really pleased to be a part of a team with so much growth potential, top-tier returns to investors, and so many dedicated experienced professionals,” said Melkus. “29th Street Capital is innovative, fast-paced, and dedicated to its investors. I’m excited to be part of this successful team.”

Melkus earned his BA in Economics and Management at DePauw University and earned his Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin’s Real Estate Finance and Urban Economics program. He will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

Formed in 2009, 29th Street Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Chicago that focuses on core plus, value-add, and development opportunities of multifamily assets. The company has acquired 135 properties totaling nearly 30,000 units with total capitalization of over $5.4 billion across its 16 offices throughout the U.S. Investments typically require $10 million to $200 million of equity and involve the acquisition or recapitalization of individual assets or portfolios.

