PROCOMER joins UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

PROCOMER, as the official agency for foreign direct investment attraction to Costa Rica, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to PROCOMER, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, PROCOMER’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER, says, “In Costa Rica, we firmly believe that human talent is the driving force behind our competitiveness and development. Our participation in UNESCO’s World Engineering Day 2025 reflects our commitment to promoting strategic disciplines such as engineering, which play a key role in sustainability and innovation. As a country, we are dedicated to strengthening our capabilities in specialised fields, providing new generations with opportunities to grow and contribute to global progress.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have PROCOMER involved, as an authority in Costa Rica’s foreign trade sector.”

To view PROCOMER’s WED content, go to www.procomer.com

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net