Modulaire Group, as a leading voice in modular services and infrastructure, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Modulaire Group, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Modulaire Group’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Inder Poonaji, Modulaire Group Director ESG and Sustainability, says: “Engineering is the cornerstone of a sustainable future. Modulaire Group’s dedicated engineers and designers are the driving force behind this vision. Our engineers are always on the lookout for opportunities to elevate our designs, ensuring they are not only innovative but also low-carbon and socially responsible.”

“We are committed to seizing the moment and leading the way in engineering sustainable products that seamlessly integrate environmental and social aspects. Together, we are not just shaping a better tomorrow – we are building it with every design and every innovation.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Modulaire Group involved, as an authority in modular services and infrastructure.”

To view Modulaire Group’s WED content, go to www.worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/modulaire-group

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over 330,000 modular space and portable storage units and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia and Portacom in New Zealand.