New Report Reveals UK Farmers Face Financial Uncertainty Amid Economic Pressures in 2025

AMTEC, leading supplier of used and new farm machinery, have released a report on ‘New vs Used Farm Machinery’ purchasing decisions in the UK.

Based on a nationwide survey of UK farmers, the report aims to help farmers navigate an increasingly complex economic landscape as they plan their machinery investments for 2025, and onwards.

The report highlights key financial concerns affecting purchasing decisions, for example, rising interest rates, fluctuating commodity prices and inflationary pressures that have led many farmers to reassess their buying strategies.

“With economic uncertainty continuing into 2025, many farmers are looking for cost-effective ways to upgrade their equipment,” said Jason White, Operations Director at AMTEC. “Our survey found that a significant percentage of respondents are prioritising used machinery purchases as a way to manage capital investment while maintaining efficiency on their farms.”

Other key findings from the report include:

Difficulties in securing affordable financing for new equipment purchases.

Increases in fuel, fertiliser and feed costs have put additional pressure on farm budgets.

Why farmers are turning to high-quality used equipment as a cost-saving measure.

The report underscores the need for adaptable financial strategies in the agricultural sector as farmers balance operational needs with economic realities. Farmers, industry professionals and policymakers are encouraged to explore the data to gain a deeper understanding of the market landscape.

To access the full report, click here.

Website: http://amtec-group.com